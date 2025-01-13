LSU "Desperate" to Get Win at Razorbacks' Expense
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas finds itself on the precipice of a cliff in a brutal SEC schedule heading into a road matchup against LSU. Both teams come in with identical overall records and conference records, 11-5 and 0-3.
"Desperation is the word," LSU coach Matt McMahon said on the postgame radio show following LSU's 77-65 loss at Ole Miss. "I'm sure they'll come in with the same mindset. We have to look to solutions."
Coach John Calipari has often expressed the difficulty, especially this season, to find surefire wins in the SEC. The league winning nearly 90% of its non-conference games.
"Everybody’s looking for Ws," Calipari said prior to the start of SEC play. "I just hope we’re not the W."
LSU may be looking at Arkansas as its best shot to score a confernce win before February. After Tuesday's game, five of LSU's next six games are against teams ranked in the top-25, incuding No. 1 Auburn and No. 4 Alabama.
Both enter the game with different similar struggles on the offensive end for different reasons. LSU can't stop turning the ball over. Through three conference games, LSU ranks dead last in SEC games with a 22.4% turnover percentage.
"We'd be better off getting a shot clock violation than these turnovers outfront against the pressure that are leading to transition layups," McMahon said.
Arkansas' offensive struggles are due to the inability to make shots, the Razorbacks rank third-worst in the SEC in three-point percentage as a team in confernce play, second-worst in two-point percentage and last in both free throw percentage and effective field goal percentage, according toKenPom.
Both Arkansas and LSU rely on guard play for most of its points, The matchup between Boogie Fland (15.5 points, 5.8 assists) and Cam Carter (17.1 points and 2.6 assists) will be key.
Tipoff between the two teams is scheduled for 8 p.m. Tuesday and will be broadcast on SEC Network.