Inconsistent Hogs on Desperate Mission for First SEC Win
Home court was not the answer for Arkansas' basketball troubles. Maybe a step down in competition will provide the Razorbacks with two things they desperately need: an SEC win and a boost in confidence.
After an SEC opener that resulted in a trip to the proverbial woodshed at Tennessee, the Hogs returned home to the friendly confines of Bud Walton Arena. In past seasons, that would mean a victory and some sort of redemption following humiliation.
But that's not the storyline for Arkansa' 2024-25 season. This team came home and dropped back-to-back home games. Admittedly, it was to a pair of ranked, quality clubs in now No. 21 Ole Miss and No. 5 Florida.
Worse yet, the Hogs didn't look like the better team in either of those games. Mostly, it's inconsistency. Much of the time, their defense is good. Part of the time, rebounding is acceptable. Occasionally, their shooting is acceptable for a top college team. But, again, inconsistency reigns supreme and the defeats keep on coming.
Enter LSU. Coach John Calipari's Hogs travel today to Baton Rouge, La., home of the Bayou Bengals and one of the four other teams tied with them for last in the SEC standings. Joining Arkansas and LSU in the cellar are Oklahoma, Texas and South Carolina.
Like Arkansas, the Sooners and Longhorns were once ranked and thought to be quality clubs. Admittedly, it's still early with 15 conference contests remaining. Then there's the SEC Tournament and, supposedly, the NCAA Tournament. But those five teams who are winless in conference play need to catch fire – or at least win a game in an attempt to kick-start a successful run.
Bad news for the Hogs is that LSU is 9-1 at home. Calipari's kids are 1-1 in true road games, winning by three at Miami, but also just 1-2 in neutral site games.
Calipari needs junior Adou Thiero, the Hogs' leading scorer (16.9) to lead the way on offense along with freshman point guard boogie Fland (15.5). Those two have been sub-par during part of each SEC game along with their teammates.
But it's time for DJ Wagner and Nelly Davis and Trevon Brazile to be difference makers. If those five can find just one night of consistent offense, Arkansas will likely fly home happy with an SEC victory.
I've seen Razorback teams that couldn't hang with the elite teams in the SEC or even the now-defunct Southwest Conference. But I can't remember an Arkansas team with this much talent that struggled so mightily. Sad to say, sometimes it even seems like lack of effort as much as focus.
Tipoff in the Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge is at 8 p.m. Central on the SEC Network. Safe to say, this game won't be great for the network's ratings.
But Hog fans will still surely tune in, if for no other reason to see if their hoops team can finally get an SEC win. If it doesn't come against LSU, there might not be much hope to salvage Calipari's first season at Arkansas.