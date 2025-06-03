Hogs' linebacker target leaves blown away by official visit
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Ashbrook High School (Gastonia, North Carolina) 3-star linebacker Caleb Gordon came away as one of the latest 2026 recruits to head home impressed by the Arkansas football program.
The 6-foot, 215 pound prospect was a force for his Green Wave team, recording 141 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, four sacks, and two interceptions in a run to the third round of state playoffs.
Gordon is ranked No. 999 overall nationally, No. 77 among linebackers and No. 40 among players from North Carolina.
He currently holds offers from Virginia, Liberty, Appalachian State, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Memphis, North Carolina, Pitt and Virginia Tech.
He spent the weekend at Arkansas for an official visit and noticed how intentional Arkansas' sixth year coach Sam Pittman is.
"Coach Pittman is a great coach," Gordon said. "He truly cares about the program, assistant coaches and his players."
In the SEC, everything is bigger and better as Razorback Stadium and the facilities for its student athletes are state of the art and on the same level as other schools around the country.
"The stadium for me, I was stunned," Gordon said. "It's a huge place."
Pittman has been fortunate throughout his tenure at Arkansas to have quality linebacker play under both his defensive coordinators in Barry Odom (2020-22) and Travis Williams since 2023.
"What stuck out to me was the commitment and love the coaches have for the Razorbacks program," Gordon said.
Recruits are always looking around at which team can help set them up for a future in football which Williams is attempting to do in his linebacker room.
Since 2020, Arkansas has produced the likes of Grant Morgan, Drew Sanders, Bumper Pool, Hayden Henry and now Xavian Sorey.
Sorey is the latest Arkansas linebacker to see his stock soar once seeing the field. The former Georgia linebacker led the team with 99 tackles last season along with 9.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.
Going into his senior season, the 6-foot-3, 231 pound linebacker will have a chance to solidify himself as a potential 2026 NFL Draft pick as he continues to develop into one of the best in the SEC and country.
Williams' room isn't short on young talent either as sophomore Brad Shaw was one of the top uncommitted prospects in the nation upon his commitment to the Razorbacks on Christmas Day 2023.
The former 4-star was the No. 192 overall prospect in the 2024 class, No. 16 among linebackers and No. 14 ranked athlete in Alabama, according to 247Sports.
He chose the Razorbacks over Clemson, Notre Dame, Auburn, Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Missouri, Tennessee and USC.
Another young linebacker to watch is true freshman Tavion Wallace who was ultra productive during his high school career.
The 6-foot-1, 228 pound linebacker was one of the more highly sought after recruits for 2025 with 24 offers from across the country, including Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Auburn, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ohio State, South Carolina and USC.
He recorded 49 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, two quarterback hurries, two interceptions, a forced fumble, one pass break-up and a blocked extra point on defense.
On offense, he registered 56 carries for 506 rushing yards and three touchdowns while lined up at running back, proving himself to be physical, versatile and an all-around athlete.
Williams wants ultimate work ethic out of his guys on defense as nothing in life is going to be handed to anyone and that is reverberated by teammates.
"One of them, I would say, off the first thing I've seen was Tavion Wallace, the linebacker they brought in," Worth said. "The edge that he brings, he works like he's a walk-on. So, if that's after practice, before practice, he just always has that edge and that drive to keep going. And I'm expecting very big things for that guy."