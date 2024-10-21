Hogs' Offensive Lineman to Make Potential Season Debut
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — First it was a week of fall practice, then it was two. Before long, it snowballed to over half the season.
Patrick Kutas has waited long enough to make his season debut for Arkansas. Initially listed as a potential starter on the depth chart for the first three games, Kutas has been sidelined since fall camp with a back injury.
Now more than halfway through the season and taking reps on the field pregame for the first time against LSU, Kutas has been slowly ramping up back to game action.
"He had two weeks of practice before this game," coach Sam Pittman said. "He’s had, not necessarily the same type of practice that you would have for camp, but he had two full practices there, to the point we thought that he would be ready Saturday and we told him that, if needed, we were going to play him."
Kutas has never quite fully reached his potential since signing with the Razorbacks as in 2021 over other Power Four schools such as Oregon, Illinois, and this week's opponent Mississippi State. All options are still on the table on what to do with Kutas with just five games left.
Pittman mentioned the potential of Kutas redshirting given that there are only five games and keeping his options open down the line. Regardless of what the future entails, Pittman is glad to finally have some depth along the offensive line after moving E'Marion Harris to tackle.
"He’ll be ready to go," Pittman said. "It’ll depend on the week of practice he has whether he starts for us or not."
The Razorbacks take its penultimate road trip of the season against Mississippi State 11:45 a.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.