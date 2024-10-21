In-State All Purpose Back Won't be Secret to Nation Much Longer
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A short 20-minute drive south of Little Rock takes you to the booming town of Sheridan known for its great baseball and softball programs.
The Yellowjackets have fielded playoff teams in the past but it's been few and far between. Led by hall of fame coach Kevin Kelley, the programs future is very bright. Running back Isaiah Stephens is a energizer bunny ready to score from 50+ yards at any moment.
Stephens is only a 5-9, 170 pound sophomore but has showcased game breaking skills at the 6A level. He led the Yellowjackets to a near upset of undefeated Little Rock Catholic on homecoming last Friday but fell in the final seconds by a score of 51-48.
He had 28 carries for 226 yards and two touchdowns, caught 10 passes for 202 yards and three touchdowns Friday night. After Stephens shredded Catholic's defense, he went for a gameday visit at Arkansas as it hosted LSU for homecoming.
"The atmosphere was great. I loved how much energy there was during the game," Stephens said." "I talked to running backs coach [Kolby] Smith, we talked about how Arkansas' season was going and how things were going for me, school and how this season has been so far."
His play speaks for itself this season amassing 1,591 all-purpose yards and 19 touchdowns. Stephens' domination of high school competition started last season as a freshman as rushed he rushed for 1,700 yards and 34 touchdowns at the junior varsity level.
Although he hasn't received an offer yet from the Razorbacks, Arkansas State and SMU extended offers during the summer. He tells Hogs on SI that he would love a chance to play for his home state school and contribute to its success.
"An offer from the Hogs would mean a lot to me because many people don’t get that chance," Stephens said. "To get the opportunity to play for Arkansas, I would love to help and contribute to the Hogs success with my talents."
Formal offers from college coaches cannot be received until June 15 after sophomore year or September 1 of their junior year of high school. Stephens said he has coaches following him via X (formerly Twitter).
"I feel great about my season so far it’s been going well like how I planned," Stephens said. "[Sheridan] is playing really hard and proud of them also, I understand we are a young team and a first year coach in a new system, but I believe that we will have a turnaround to make it to the playoffs this year. I’ve had a few colleges follow me on twitter but no physical communication has been made."