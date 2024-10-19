Hogs' Host Several Recruiting Targets With Ranked LSU in Town
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks have several recruits in town as it hosts No. 8 LSU Saturday evening. Current San Diego State commitment Gavin Garretson is one of the newest 2025 prospets to receive an offer from Arkansas.
The Chico, California two-way prospect has good size at 6-foot-7, 240 pounds and Saturday will be his first visit with Arkansas. His only other FBS offer is from Cal, but he has posted impressive numbers, especially on defense with 22 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and six sacks on the year.
If the Razorbacks were to land Garretson, he would add to a deep defensive line class. He is the No. 114 defensive end in the class and No. 145 prospect in California, according to 247sports, adding to what is currently the No. 29 ranked class in the country.
Electric 2025 4-star athlete Cameron Sparks from Chattanooga, Tennessee is expected to visit. He can play multiple positions at the college level, notably receiver and defensive back.
Sparks has terrific size at 6-foot-3, 205 pounds which could help him see the field earlier than most freshman. He is ranked as the No. 208 prospect in the country, No. 8 athlete and No. 4 player in the state of Tennessee.
He released a Top 6 list which included Tennessee, Georgia, Auburn, Florida State, Michigan and MIami. The Razorbacks were the second SEC program to offer Sparks back in December 2021.
Three of Arkansas' 2026 commitments, safety Tay Lockett, quarterback Jayvon Gilmore and offensive lineman Tucker Young are expected to be in town. Young missed the Tennessee game, but was excited to get to Fayetteville for Saturday's game against LSU.
"[Tennessee] was a huge win for Arkansas. It was incredible to watch," Young said. "The offensive line stepped up and the defensive line did amazing. I'm looking forward to being up there for the LSU game."
Maumelle 2026 wide receiver Josiah Warrior-Benson shared he will visit, according to his Twitter. The 6-foot-3, 180 pound wideout caught 50 passes for nearly 1,000 yards and 13 touchdowns as a sophomore at Central Arkansas Christian in 2023.
Sheridan 2027 athlete Isaiah Stephens will take his first game day visit to Arkansas this weekend. The 5-11, 180 pound prospect is listed as a running back, but can play wide receiver with solid hands and verified 4.5 40-yard speed.
Stephens has been one of Sheridan's biggest playmakers offensively under new coach Kevin Kelley. Following the Yellowjackets' game against Little Rock Catholic, he is up to 1,100 total yards and 14 touchdowns this season.