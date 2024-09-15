Hogs on Right Side of .500 With SEC Slate Looming Next Week
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino has orchestrated a high-powered offense for Arkansas capable of driving up and down the field over the first three weeks.
Even though the Razorbacks have amassed nearly 1,800 yards of offense to this point, the expectation should rise moving forward. Competition will soon be stiffer than the UAPB’s and UAB’s of the world.
This offense has yet to face the tall order which SEC teams impose. Arkansas’ stars like Taylen Green and Ja’Quinden Jackson will soon find out yards and points will be much harder to come by once they travel to Auburn in week four.
Wide receiver Andrew Armstrong has been the go-to guy the past two weeks with 18 receptions for 301 yards. The Razorbacks desperately need other receivers to emerge and trim its high number of drops.
There is actually a combination of things that could wrong on The Plains next weekend. Take into consideration a botched fumble call on Broderick Green and Auburn running back Mario Fannin’s fubmle at the goal line ruled a touchdown still burns a fire inside most fans bellies.
Don’t forget Jim Chaney found himself mysteriously stuck in the press box elevator during halftime of the 2014 game. The worst of the bunch had to be the Bo Nix bobbled spike in 2020 which was a fumble Arkansas recovered.
It’s never easy playing at Auburn which means even a Tigers team, as bad as they seem this season, is never an easy out even on the road.
Then, playing Texas A&M at Jerry’s World is rarely a breeze even if the Aggies are beatable. Coach Mike Elko’s team hasn’t inspired most offensively but its secondary will be a tough out for Arkansas.
The Aggies have surrendered close to 190 rushing yards per game but have grounded opposing quarterbacks to only 128 yards passing on average. Arkansas’ offensive line will need to prove it can protect better that week with so many highly regarded former 5-stars along the Texas A&M defensive line.
If Arkansas can handle its business then making predictions for how the Razorbacks season will much be easier. For now, it’s time to enjoy what could be a September with a roller coaster of emotions.
