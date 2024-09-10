Hiring Bobby Petrino Solved One Key Issue for Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Despite picking up the 39-31 win over Arkansas, Oklahoma State Mike Gundy was honest on the coaching battle.
"They were running wide open," Gundy said about the Arkansas receivers. "If players don't have schemes that give them either an equal opportunity or a better opportunity, you are exposed. Then if the other guys have schemes that are better than yours, you're really exposed."
Although Gundy never mentioned Petrino by name, it sure seems to directly point out the scheming genius of Bobby Petrino, being as good as advertised by all the players in the offseason.
"I would say he has answers to the test," quarterback Taylen Green said in August. "Any questions that we have, he has the answers like that. Doesn’t wait. He’ll pull up clips like, ‘Pull up 2009…’ And it’s that exact play. We’re like, ‘Wow'."
Contrast that with the mess last year under Dan Enos with coach Sam Pittman openly exasperated after firing him after just eight games.
"I remember being on the headset going what are we doing," Pittman said in October after firing Enos.
Fans can take solace that Arkansas went from being outcoached to getting a top-15 team in the country's coach to admit that they were outcoached for much of the game. If they could just finish the game. Although early, Arkansas currently ranks second overall in total yards (667.5) on offense behind Ole Miss under Petrino.
"We just have to find a way to finish drives and not have those critical problems," Pittman said. "I think we’ve got a really good team. I love this team. I think they played extremely hard. We just made some mistakes that cost us the game."
Arkansas now takes UAB in the home opener Saturday 3:15 p.m. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.
