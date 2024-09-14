Tale of Two Quarters for Razorbacks Against UAB
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — What could go wrong went wrong for Arkansas against UAB in the first half. First, UAB chewed off nearly half the first quarter with a 15-play, 66-yard drive that resulted in a field goal and gave the Blazers an early lead
The Hogs came back to go into intermission tied at 20. Even that was a struggle
Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green started 0-for-5 and finished the first quarter with a quarterback rating of -40 and an interception and did not complete a pass until the second quarter.
UAB quarterback Jacob Zeno kept his composure and kept his team in third and short and took advantage of a short field to stretch the lead to 17-3. The only points that the Hogs scored in the early exchanges was thanks to a failed onside kick attempted by the Blazers. The one time the Blazers faced a third and long, Zeno calmly scrambled to his right and found a receiver on a slant route for a 34-yard touchdown.
In a role reversal from a week ago, the Hogs were the one that found themselves in need of multiple scores, offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino turned to the run game.
With Green struggling, Coach Sam Pittman lamented that he didn't play enough players in the game against Oklahoma State and made an adjustment, using four different ball carriers (Green, running backs Ja'Quinden Jackson, Rodney Hill and freshman Braylen Russell). Russell capped the drive with a two-yard touchdown run.
Arkansas continued to use Green's scrambling ability, despite going just 3-for-12 for 52 yards, he did have eight carries for 51 yards with his legs.
A week after missing two field from inside 50 yards last week, he made a 51-yard field goal to keep the Hogs tied going into intermission
