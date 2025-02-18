How are Razorbacks’ 2025 Signees Doing as Senior Years Wind Down?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Future Arkansas Razorbacks guard Meleek Thomas is one of the more talented scorers for Overtime Elite’s Reapers squad, leading them to a two-seed in the league’s upcoming playoffs.
Thomas made one last push for OTE’s most valuable player award with 37 points and 11 rebounds in a 102-74 win against Cold Hearts. As the two-seed, the Reapers received a double bye in the playoffs.
He finished the regular season as the league’s No. 2 leading scorer, averaging 27 points and No. 3 with nine rebounds per game. The 6-foot-4, 197 pound guard scored at least 30 points in seven games and at least 20 points in all but three appearances.
The Pittsburgh native has shown a knack for being an efficient scorer offensively making 44% of his field goal attempts, 38% from three and a dependable 80% rate from the charity stripe.
Combo guard Darius Acuff continues to make an impact at IMG Academy as one of the nation’s best. He can get the hoop and keep his balance while absorbing contact in the paint while also creating for himself off the dribble.
Acuff is an elite scorer which is a staple under Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari. He has scored at will at times, including multiple 30-point performances against some of the best prep schools and top athletes.
If the Razorbacks can retain promising freshmen Karter Knox and Billy Richmond along with their 2025 backcourt signees, Calipari will arguably have one of the deepest backcourts in the SEC next season.
Versatile Springdale small forward Isaiah Sealy is among the Top 100 players nationally and has a high ceiling at 6-foot-7, 195 pounds. He is extremely athletic which also fits in with Calipari’s rim running offense.
His Bulldogs’ squad came away victorious in the prestigious King Cotton Holiday Classic in Pine Bluff back in December and while he earned MVP honors with a 24-point outing in the championship game. Sealy has led Springdale to a 24-3 record overall, 13-0 in conference play with three games remaining in the regular season.
For the season, Sealy is averaging 17 points, four rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks per game. He is shooting 63% from the field and 35% from three.
Arkansas’ three man class ranks No. 5 nationally, according to 247sports composite rankings. Thomas is No. 10 nationally, Acuff comes in at No. 12 and Sealy is No. 75.