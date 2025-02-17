National Reporter Heaps Praise Toward Arkansas' 2026 QB Commit
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Just before summer of 2024 began, Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino found his quarterback of the future in rising senior Jayvon Gilmore of Gaffney, S.C.
Now, the Razorbacks will be tasked with holding onto him for at least the next 10 months before Nation Signing Day in December. National recruiting reporter Tom Lemming visited with Gilmore this weekend and praised him with "5-star potential" ahead of his senior year.
"One of the top QB prospects nationally is Jayvon Gilmore at 6’5” 195 Gaffney HS, SC," Lemming posted on his X account. "He is a quarterback with 5-star potential. Leader, smart with a live and accurate arm. Can make all the throws. Also able to run for plus yards when the play breaks down. [He earned] all region following his junior year and currently boasts a 3.8 GPA."
Lemming started his career in Chicago covering area football games in the late 1970's before he began a newsletter scouting top athletes in America. The recruiting mogul continues travelling thousands of miles each year to evaluate high schoolers before releasing his annual class rankings during the summer.
Gilmore had a solid 2024 season completing 180-of-297 passes for 2,510 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He picked up another 176 yards and two scores on the ground.
Considered a pocket passer with ability to scramble, Gilmore reports 17 total scholarship offers and chose Arkansas over the likes of North Carolina, North Carolina State, Louisville, Texas A&M, UCF and Virginia Tech. He is currently rated a 3-star quarterback, No. 686 prospect for 2026, No. 49 among quarterbacks and No. 11 player in South Carolina, according to 247sports composite ranking.
He is set to make his official visit at Arkansas once the quiet period begins, May 30, 2025 through June 1, 2025. College recruits will have until June 22, 2025 to take visits before the end of the NCAA calendar year.