National Reporter Heaps Praise Toward Arkansas' 2026 QB Commit

One of the top QB prospects nationally is Jayvon Gilmore 6’5” 195 Gaffney HS, SC. He is a QB 5* potential. Leader, smart with a live and accurate arm. Can make all the throws. Also able to run for plus yards when the play breaks down. All region. 3.8 GPA.⁦@JayvonGilmore⁩ pic.twitter.com/gCvq62sOAi