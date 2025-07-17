Hogs' plan for more disruption up front with new look defensive line
ATLANTA — One of the great advantages of having an aggressive defensive coordinator is depth along the defensive front.
Last season, Arkansas appeared to have enough guys along its defensive front, but certainly lacked in coverage department to make a bigger difference.
The Razorbacks were still quietly disruptive with 26 sacks last season, which ranked No. 11 among SEC foes and No. 59 nationally among FBS teams.
Williams' defense weren't able to create enough negative play opportunities with only 15 forced turnovers and 61 tackles for loss, which ranked No. 102 nationally.
Defensive coordinator Travis Williams is known for his Cover Zero approach, unleashing immense pressure against opposing offenses.
His ability to implement that same type of disruption will depend Arkansas' true deep on the defensive line as longtime stars such as Landon Jackson, Eric Gregory and others left following the 2024 season.
Interior-wise, obviously we brought Cam Ball, so we think he's one of the top defensive linemen in the SEC," Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said at SEC Media Days Thursday afternoon. "Ian Geffrard would be another guy we believe in heavily. [David] Oke is another guy that we believe in. He came in and was hurt a little bit in the spring but has a lot of talent."
The Razorbacks lost other key contributors such as Keivie Rose and Anton Juncaj, but one guy that has stood out to coaches since spring ball is former BYU transfer Danny Saili.
Saili's sample size is small, primarily participating on special teams in seven games last season. The 6-foot-3, 325 pound second year defensive tackle recorded just four total tackles, but expected to have a greater role in 2025.
"Then the other one that probably is the most improved is Danny Saili. Probably the most improved defensive lineman that we have. Cam didn't play in spring ball, so it gave Ian a great chance to get more reps. He's lost a lot of weight. He's going to be a force. I real like him."
One advantage Arkansas dose have compared to previous seasons is depth at linebcker. Obviously, Xavian Sorey returns for his second season, nut is accompanied by Stephen Dix and sophomore Brad Shaw.
The versatility from Arkansas' group of linebackers to drop back in coverage or apply pressure on the edges could help its secondary from having to cover for extended periods.
Pittman name dropped a quartet of pass rushers such as transfers and talented multi-year players who have played some, but still lack in SEC experience.
"Between the linebacker group and inexperience at defensive end is where we're at right now. We got guys we like, Justus Boone, Quincy Rhodes, we got Phillip Lee coming in. We like Charlie Collins. We like those guys. They're inexperienced. I think to get them started, we're going to have to do some different things with some veteran people. We tested that in the spring. I think it worked for us."
Perhaps, the key to Arkansas' defensive front is the return of fifth-year senior Cam Ball, who's is from Atlanta and had the chance to return home for the day. He feels great about what the defensive line can potentially be this season.
"Of course we lost a lot of key guys after last year, those are my dawgs for life adn we had a bond so tight," Ball tells Hogs on SI. "This year, there's no drop off. We have spent a lot of time together off the field, just last Sunday we were all at Golden Corral just for the heck of it. Kicking it with the TV on watching games from last year.
"We were coaching each other up, telling how we can get better. Man, I'm excited for this year and the depth in our room."