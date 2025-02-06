Hogs' Assistant Finishes 2025 Class as One of Top Recruiters
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The traditional National Signing Day has come to a close for the 2025 class and Arkansas saw one assistant rank in the Top 30 among SEC recruiters, according to 247sports.
Razorbacks defensive line coach Deke Adams closed out the cycle at No. 28 among his conference peers and No. 3 in the SEC for assistants who serve in the same role. Adams signed a five-man class with an average grade of 88.81 points that is headlined by 4-star lineman Kevin Oatis, touted as the No. 325 player nationally.
Arkansas also signed high 3-star edge rusher Caleb Bell who chose the Razorbacks over other offers from Texas, Mississippi State, Florida State, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky and SMU. He was ultra disruptive as a senior recording 71 tackles, 19.5 for loss, 12 sacks, 15 quarterback hurries, two pass break-ups and one fumble recovery.
Mississippi native Reginald Vaughn was ranked as a 4-star at points during his recruitment, but finished as another highly rated 3-star when he signed with Arkansas. Vaughn helped his Hartfield Academy team to a state championship with a dominant senior season which saw him record 59 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, eight sacks and five forced fumbles.
Terrell, Texas 3-star defensive end Keiundre Johnson runs a reported 4.5 second 40-yard dash which will provide pass rushing opportunities if he can keep speed while developing his body. As a senior, Johnson registered 52 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks.
Mobile, Alabama standout defensive end Trent Sellers finished as another highly rated 3-star, choosing to attend Arkansas over offers from Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Nebraska. The 6-foot-6, 235 pound edge rusher posted 87 tackles,15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and 13 quarterback hurries as a senior in 2024.
Since Adams' arrival at Arkansas in 2022, he has added six 4-star defensive lineman in Oatis, Charlie Collins (2024), Kavion Henderson (2024), Quincy Rhodes (2023) and Colton Yarbrough (2026). His recruiting has improved with each passing cycle since joining the staff as he finished 2023 at No. 95 in the SEC, No. 65 in 2025 and No. 28 this year.
With two defensive linemen in the fold for Arkansas' 2026 class, Adams seems to be poised for another jump in 247sports recruiter ranking as he sits at No. 32 overall in the SEC. With priority target Danny Beale out of Cross County High School still uncommitted, the Razorbacks' best recruiter could make another jump with the chance to add a highly touted and massive Top 100 prospect.