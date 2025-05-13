Hogs' coaches showed belief in Green despite receivers rumored demand
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On3 reporters Ari Wasserman and Andy Staples continue to outline college football's best bets this offseason on which teams to bet the over/under on for total number of wins.
One segment featured the duo with guest Collin Wilson from Action Network who projects Arkansas to win under 5.5 games, meaning the Razorbacks have to win five or fewer games for that prop bet to hit. What he went on to say is that coach Sam Pittman's wholesale changes in the receiver room warrants some hesitancy when predicting the Hogs' 2025 season.
With the transfer portal and NIL, the power has shifted in the past five seasons. It seems from an outsider view that coaches across the country have released some of their power in favor of players' demands.
"I think what people don't know about this team is the wide receiver unit came to Bobby Petrino and Sam Pittman after the season and said Taylen Green has got to go or we're out of here," Wilson said. "That might be breaking news to everyone, but this is what happened. Isaiah Sategna went to [Oklahoma], Luke Hasz left, he was never getting any balls, and went to Ole Miss."
It's obvious where coaches stood this offseason as Green's valuation from On3 is set at $2.1 million for the 2025 season. He posted career-high numbers across the board in his first season in the SEC, recording 3,756 total yards and 23 touchdown
The Razorbacks did lose their top eight pass catching options as Andrew Armstrong, Isaac TeSlaa and Tyrone Broden and Ja'Quinden Jackson each saw their eligibility expire. Then, there were departures for whatever reason like Sategna going to Oklahoma after catching 37 passes for 491 yards and one touchdown.
One name that stands out in the clip is former Hasz, the former tight end who transferred to Ole Miss in December. Wilson's claim that he "was never getting any balls" is quite odd considering he led the team in receiving touchdowns in 2024 and finished both years at Arkansas in the top five in yardage.
The Rebels have both Caleb Prieskorn and Dae'Quan Wright returning in the tight end room for 2025. How sixth-year coach Lane Kiffin opts to utilize Hasz along with them will be an interesting dynamic in his offense.
There was probably writing on the wall for Rashod Dubinon who transferred to Appalachian State this offseason. He was No. 8 on the team in receiving yards, but hardly a factor in the run game over the previous two seasons.
Of course, Dazmin James' opportunity to speed by Texas Tech's defense came at a great time, but was likely already on the fence about seeking new beginnings. He transferred to Cal after catching three passes for 137 yards and a touchdown in the Liberty Bowl.
What Wilson said about Arkansas' first-year starter being far from perfect in 2024 was true and Green even said as much in his development this spring.
"All in all, Taylen Green has not been able to adopt the RPO and make the correct decisions, and his accuracy left some wide receivers hanging out to dry," Wilson said. "That has all got to get cleared up, and now he has a new stable of wide receivers."
The notion that Green must find new options in the passing game is valid as the program took an additional two wide receivers this spring in Florida transfer Andy Jean and Florida State transfer Jalen Brown to go along with the five taken in the winter portal period.
Competition at the position appears to be at an all-time high that even a true freshman receiver could find his way into the starting line-up this summer if none of the transfers emerge as difference makers.
If Green and his receivers decided to workout in individual sessions this offseason, then timing in routes ought to improve. Arkansas coaches validated their belief in his leadership and talent which proves there's reason they "chose" him over a lightly productive group's bold request.