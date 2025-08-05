Arkansas' Russell named to Doak Walker Watch List
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas running back Braylen Russell was one of 103 players to be named to the Doak Walker Award Watch List, the PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced Wednesday.
Russell rushed for 354 yards on 67 carries in his freshman campaign in 2024, including for 175 yards against Mississippi State. It was the first time in school history a true freshman eclipsed the 175-yard mark in a single game since Darren McFadden did it in 2005.
McFadden is also the only player in school history to win the award, becoming just one of three players to win the award in back-to-back years in 2006 and 2007 (Ricky Williams and Jonathan Taylor).
Since the award was first handed out in 1990, the Doak Walker Award is presented annually to the nation’s top college running back.
Along with his historic performance against Mississippi State, Russell had two other performances of 50 yards or more, including 62 yards inArkansas’ 19-14 win over No. 4 Tennessee. Russell also ran for 50 yards in the bowl game against Texas Tech on 20 carries.
Arkansas’ running back room may have the most continuity out of any group on offense even with the departure of leading rusher Ja'Quinden Jackson, who was out of eligiblity.
With the wide receivers and tight ends losing almost all of its production, the Razorbacks return both Russell and Rodney Hill for a second season. AJ Green also returns after spending a season at Oklahoma State without appearing in a game due to injury.
The running back room also added Mike Washington Jr. from New Mexico State. He comes to Arkansas with four years of Division I experience and over 1,800 yards and 400 carries, including 725 yards at NMSU in 2024.
Russell had one of the more tulmultious offseasons in Razorbacks history. A native of Benton, he entered and withdrew from the transfer portal twice all within the span of a week, before ultimately deciding to stay in his home state and return to the Hogs for a second season.
Russell had visited Ole Miss in the offseason and appeared on track to play for the Rebels before returning back to the Razorbacks. He had just two yards on four carries when Ole Miss drubbed Arkansas, 63-31, inside Razorback Stadium this past season.
The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name 10 semifinalists in November and three finalists soon after. The reigning winner of the award, Ashton Jeanty of Boise State, was also a Heisman Trophy finalist and a first round pick in the NFL Draft.
The winner of the award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards Dec. 12.
Arkansas is now just over three weeks away from the start of the season. The Razorbacks will have an off day Wednesday before returning to the sixth practice of the fall 9:15 a.m. Thursday.
Kickoff against Alabama A&M is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. Aug. 30 and will be broadcast on the SEC Network.