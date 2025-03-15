Hogs' Speedy Transfer Receiver Ready to Prove Himself in SEC
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Most athletes entering college these days were born right around the time the SEC began its reign as the dominant conference in America.
Players are bigger, faster, strong and the parity is unparalleled, matched only, perhaps by the Big Ten. Transfer wide receiver Raylen Sharpe was a do-it-all, athletic quarterback for football factory Allen High School in Texas.
He won a state championship in 2019 as he picked up first team all-conference honors by gaining 3,400 total yards and 36 touchdowns as a senior.
Sharpe now begins his most competitive season of football to date. Playing in the SEC is a challenge he's sought out for a while, exactly where he's suppose to be.
"I feel like my level of play has been higher than where I've been at," Sharpe said Thursday. "I feel like now I'm in the SEC, it's where I'm supposed to be."
One thing Sharpe has going against him in his transition to Arkansas is the size of defenders in the SEC. Most conference opponents field taller, more physical corners, safeties and nickelbacks than any of the teams he's used to seeing.
Make no bones about it, he knows exactly what he's going up against in 2025 and is ready to make an impact with his speed under Petrino one last time.
"The size I think is the biggest thing," Sharpe said. "But, I've been small all my life, so it's not really anything to me."
Sharpe is now presented a challenge that has plagued Arkansas' receiver corps for some time, being fast but needing to gain separation on routes. It's easier said than done for the shifty receiver, but he's confident he'll still find room in the open field and make an impact against SEC defenses.
"You could say speed wise, playing more man when you get to the FBS level, SEC level, there's a lot more man," Sharpe said of the differences in defensive schemes at different levels of college football. "Missouri State, it was a lot of zone, Cover 3, Cover 4. You just have to find zones. But I feel like being at Fresno and being in the SEC, it's pretty much man. Man against man. I think that's the biggest difference."
Although he was an electric playmaker, Sharpe's size, 5-foot-8, 150 pounds in 2020, kept him from being highly recruited college prospect. He signed with Houston as a 3-star walk-on over offers from other FBS programs such as SMU, Arizona, Army and Air Force while ranked No. 1800 overall in his class, No. 143 among athletes and No. 249 player in Texas.
His work ethic as a walk-on with the Cougars never left him as he was counted out constantly because of his size. Sharpe never let that bother him though as he worked hard to push his way to a scholarship role with Misssouri State and now is doing the same kind of proving himself at Arkansas.
"I think it’s just my walk-on mentality, not everyday is a promise," Sharpe said. "As a walk-on, you can be cut the next day. So I think that is just my mentality, is like when I get my spot, I know it can be taken tomorrow. So just being able to go in each day and keep grinding, thinking that my spot can be taken and you don’t want that to happen. Right now is just to go prove myself and get respect from my teammates."
Even with all the accolades and praise during his first five seasons at the college level, he still keeps a certain mentality that gives him an edge.
"That’s the biggest thing," Sharpe said. "I think it’s the biggest thing with spring ball, is getting that respect and knowing they can count on you. So I think that’s the biggest thing. I wouldn’t say I have a chip on my shoulder, it’s that walk-on mentality has never left me and never will."
Sharpe will play with yet another new quarterback this season and it may be a perfect fit for him as Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green isn't content with his play in 2024. He believes a connection with Green on the field is already established and wants each pass catcher on the page to improve off last year's Top 10 finish in total offense.
"I think the chemistry [with Green] is there," Sharpe said. "We’ve just got to keep stacking days everyday and keep growing. It doesn’t just come with me, it’s got to come with everybody else. The chemistry has got to be with every single receiver on the field, because you never know what happens."
After seeing time in only one game as a freshman at Houston, he decided to enter the transfer portal, eventually signing with Missouri State and its former head man, Bobby Petrino. Despite his stature, Sharpe became a dependable option during the 2022 season, reeling in 16 pass receptions for 307 yards and one touchdown.
The Bears won just four games in 2023 under first-year coach Ryan Beard. Sharpe was one of the lone standouts as he became a first team FCS All-American by recording a school record 73 receptions for 991 yards and seven touchdowns.
He is looking forward to being coached by a few familiar faces this season after posting gaudy numbers two seasons ago in a similar aerial assault.
"[Petrino and Fouch] are the same people, and that's why I love them," Sharpe said. "They've never changed, never will. [Petrino] been the same person, Coach Fouch has been the same person, chill, laid back guy. So nothing's really changed. They've been doing it for years, so there's no reason to change it up now."