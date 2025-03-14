Injuries May Have Placed Razorbacks on Bouncing Bubble for NCAA
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Considering Arkansas played Ole Miss with essentially just six players , that 83-80 win Thursday afternoon at the SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tenn., isn't as bad as it first seems.
They are running out of players. We've heard since last summer about the Razorbacks having a short bench and John Calipari was just hoping they could all stay healthy.
The Hogs couldn't get everybody to the start of preseason healthy.
Against the Rebels, who needed a shot from a guard that hadn't hit a three-pointer all day and jacked one up at the buzzer that fell in, Zvonimir Ivisic was about as useful on the floor as a cheerleader. That's an injury the Razorbacks don't need at this point.
Arkansas isn't locked into anything for March Madness and it wouldn't be exactly shocking if they were left out. As usual, it all depends on how many surprise winners there are in some mid-major conference tournaments that can make Selection Sunday a nightmare.
Put the Razorbacks on a bubble. A very thin bubble at that, considering the committee would be putting a team into the tournament that could be down to six players. That's assuming, of course, we don't see a surprising resurrection from Boogie Fland or Adou Thiero.
Even that may not be all that great. Fland has missed lot of playing time and certainly couldn't be counted on to start and finish a game. Besides, I'm not completely certain DJ Wagner isn't a better point guard.
They have been player better since Fland had that unfortunate hand injury that ended his regular season. How long it would take him to get back to being able to finish an NCAA game and actually contribute something isn't known.
Don't bother Calipari, either. In his first season with the Hogs it's been survival since Thanksgiving. By the time Jonas Aidoo started looking like the player he was at Tennessee it was too late.
Ivisic had been looking much improved with some really bright moments mixed with horrendous games. He was always on the floor, though, and that didn't happen against Ole Miss. We may not find out soon, either.
All Razorback fans can do now is wait. And hope.