Ole Miss Sinks Razorbacks; Team Awaits NCAA Tournament Fate
NASHVILLE — Arkansas lost a thriller on a last-second game winner against the Ole Miss Rebels, 83-80, in the second round of the SEC Tournament.
The Razorbacks will now await its fate for the NCAA Tournament on Selection Sunday.
The Hogs did a great job containing Sean Pedulla for the entire game. The Ole Miss guard battled foul trouble and started the game 0-for-6 from beyond the arc.
Arkansas, playing with mostly just six players for most of the game, went just 16-for-26 from the free throw line. Trevon Brazile, who had another double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds, missed two free throws to take the lead in a 80-80 game with 7.9 seconds left.
Pedulla, who averages 15.1 points a game, had just seven before the game-winner and dealt with foul trouble. He ran the ball up the court and launched a three from the left wing to send Ole Miss to the quarterfinals.
After scoring 21 points in the first matchup against the Razorbacks, Ole Miss' Malik Dia had quite the encore planned. Dia scored 14 points in the first half on 6-for-7 shooting.
Ole Miss used a 17-5 run midway through the first half to create seperation. leading by as many as 15, but the Hogs scored the last seven points the first half, cut the lead to 42-34 as the teams headed for intermission.
Karter Knox, shooting just 32.2 from three on the season, drilled a three from the corner to spur the run.
With the rotation down to seven players for the sixth straight game without Adou Thiero, Arkansas continues to get production out of everyone on the floor. Five of the six players who played more than 15 minutes were in double figures.
Zvonimir Ivisic, who suffered a thumb injury against South Carolina, only played 8 minutes and was held scoreless.
Halftime did little to slow the Razorback tsunami. The Hogs outscored the Rebels 27-11 to start the second half.
But as soon as Arkansas got it's largest lead at 61-53 with 9:35 left, Pedulla's replacement, Eduardo Klafke made a key three that spurred a 10-2 run that gave Ole Miss the lead back.
Arkansas' own foul trouble finally cost the team down the stretch. Jonas Aidoo, who had 17 points, fouled out with 4:45 left. Billy Richmond also had four fouls.