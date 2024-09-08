Hogs Show Plenty Good, Bad and Ugly in Loss at Cowboys
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For Arkansas, it’s same story, verse No. 21 under Sam Pittman.
In five seasons, the Razorbacks have perfectly formulated how to lose football games in any way possible. This time mental errors, penalties, turnovers and poor clock management squandered what could’ve been an early statement victory for Arkansas.
Coaches can't go on the field and make the tackles or help their team avoid critical mistakes. What they can do is teach players how to execute at a high level but that is what the Razorbacks couldn't do Saturday in Stillwater.
The Good
There were good, very good moments for Arkansas Saturday led by its 648 total yards of offense which ranks No. 10 for single game yardage in program history. The offensive line continue its improvement from last season grading Oklahoma State's defense for 232 yards.
Facing its most adversity of this young season, the Razorbacks down 28-21 responded with a three play, 75 yard drive in 55 seconds to tie the game with less than four minutes remaining. Arkansas must clean up mental errors, stay locked in and focused moving forward to get back on track.
The Bad
It all started with a pick-six right before halftime which wasn't all Taylen Green's fault but it ended up being the ultimate momentum flip in a game which Arkansas had complete control of. Oklahoma State scored 18 points off Arkansas turnovers which was too much for Pittman's team.
Other big issues included a muffed punt when Isaiah Sategna had true freshman Krosse Johnson roll into him causing a muffed punt. Other special teams gaffes including a missed field goal to extend the lead to 11 and another in overtime which could have won the game was a gut punch.
Then, a low IQ body slam by linebacker Xavian Sorey to Oklahoma State's Brennan Pressley wiped out what would have been third-and-long into an automatic first down. One play later Gordon scored his only touchdown of the day to push the Cowboys ahead for good.
The Ugly
Another one possession loss by Arkansas under Sam Pittman but this one shouldn’t fall completely on him. The Razorbacks move to 6-15 since 2020 in games decided by eight points or fewer.
The Razorbacks have a 1-6 mark dating back to last season in such games and only two wins have come in the previous 12 one possession games. Saturday's contest at Oklahoma State had a different feel with such an explosive offense led by Taylen Green, Ja'Quinden Jackson and Andrew Armstrong.
Maybe this was a loss the Razorbacks needed to get out of its system. To lose such a game after dominating the first 49 minutes of the contest is different than the losses which preceded.
"We had a chance to go up 11 but were unfortunately unable to make the field goal," Pittman said following the loss. "Oklahoma State came back and beat us. We have to take care of the ball.
"I liked the intensity that we played with. It came down to us turning the ball over too many times. Congratulations to them. We have a good football team and have to correct these mistakes moving forward."
