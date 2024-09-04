Hogs' Speedy Wide Receivers Coming Alive in Petrino's Offense
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- It's been a very long time since Arkansas had a pair of wideouts with track speed similar to Isaiah Sategna and Jordan Anthony.
Mostly known around the SEC as a quality punt returner, Sategna is looking to breakout as a redshirt sophomore after coming in as the highest-rated recruit of the 2022 class. A former track star, the Fayetteville native is fully concentrating on football which is a decision coach Sam Pittman says is paying off in his development.
"I've really liked Isaiah [Sategna] this year," Pittman said following Thursday night's game. "He's bigger, he's stronger, he's more confident and he's catching balls; he's catching contested balls. I just think he's really matured a lot and I'm really proud of him. He played well today."
Sategna has shown flashes of dynamic ability throughout the past two seasons in the return game. He's now had two touchdowns on special teams called back due to penalties, including one against the Golden Lions.
It's hard to ignore his vision and shiftiness in the open field, which is similar former Razorbacks wideout Joe Adams. While offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino is probably saving packages for Sategna who posseses a similar skillset to Adams.
Outside of a drop during the first half, Anthony finished as one of the more targeted wide receivers against UAPB. He finished with three receptions for 46 yards and was used much in the way of Warren great Jarius Wright in crossing patterns.
Anthony starred over the spring and summer semesters as a member of Arkansas' track and field team after transferring from Texas A&M. In his Razorbacks debut, he posted the third best time in school history of 6.62 seconds in the 60 meter and finished third.
Coach Sam Pittman talked about how Anthony has come along in his development over the past few weeks. No longer just a speedy wideout, he's checking every box as a dependable target for quarterback Taylen Green.
"You can ask the players and you can ask Taylen [Green] but I think Jordan [Anthony], over the last 7-10 days has really upped his game," Pittman said after Thurdsay's 70-0 win over UAPB. "He can run. We didn’t get a sweep with him today, but he certainly can do that. He dropped his first pass, I believe, and then came back and got the other ones. Some of them were difficult catches and all that. You know, he’s never played. He’s transferred and he’s ran track, but he’s really never played football at the college level until today and I thought he did a nice job."
With last year's leading receiver Andrew Armstrong questionable for Saturday's game in Stillwater, Sategna and Anthony will be depended on to produce. That game with the 16th-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys will kick off at 11 a.m. on ABC.
HOGS FEED:
• Surprising team tops week 1 SEC power ranking
• Oklahoma State might define Hogs' Season
• Razorbacks, Pittman ready for "slobberknocker" up front
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook