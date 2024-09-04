Surprising Team Tops Week 1 SEC Power Ranking
#1 VANDERBILT
Vandy gets the nod because both the Commodores and Georgia beat an ACC team, which, outside of Miami, appears to be the equivalent of knocking off a Southland Conference school these days. Virginia Tech showed enough offensively to be considered the lone challenger to the Hurricanes after a single week, so Vanderbilt gets credit for having the better win.
Plus, Diego Pavia has brought an energy to Nashville that has never been there. This is a team that is hungry and has no idea what the name across its chest means to everyone else.
The power ranking probably won't stick all year, but until the magic runs out or someone beats a ranked team with legitimate wins to support that ranking, the anchor may be down, but the ranking will be up at Vanderbilt.
#2 GEORGIA
The Bulldogs struggled early on, but, in true Georgia fashion, finally got things going in the second half. It's a good win, but not necessarily a great win.
Dabo Swinney's unwillingness to utilize the transfer portal leaves Clemson suspect as the Tigers have slowly faded behind other FBS schools. Best anyone can tell, Clemson falls along the line of Florida State as a team that came in as a possible contender only to be proven to be far below preseason expectations.
Georgia's odds of getting the SEC's top seed in the playoffs are much higher than Vanderbilt, but these rankings are based on what's been accomplished in the season so far.
#3 OLE MISS
The Rebels are the first team on this list to have not played a respectable opponent. However, there was a lot on display.
Lane Kiffin's group went on long, methodical drives and also covered 90 yards in two plays. At one point, Ole Miss covered 232 yards while pouring on three touchdowns using only five plays.
The Rebels consistently reeled off three touchdowns per quarter before finally calling off the dogs. On the other side of the coin, the defense not only shut out Furman, former Razorback Chris Paul, Jr. led the way in tackles while holding the Paladins to 26 yards rushing on 30 carries.
#4 TEXAS
It's hard to tell whether Texas is really that good. Colorado State has spent the past two weeks practicing in weather ranging between the 50s and 70s. As soon as the trainers got off the bus complaining to people from Texas about the heat while the Longhorns were gleeful temps had dropped roughly a dozen degrees into the low 90s, the game was over.
It took about two series for the Rams to melt while Texas ran through a second team with an NIL value higher than a lot of school's overall team value. Playing Michigan on the road in cool weather will give a much better gauge as to whether the Longhorns are for real this season.
#5 ALABAMA
While Kalen DeBoer will need time to get used to how inappropriate Alabama fans can be in front of young children when "Dixie Land Delight" plays in Bryant-Denny, he seems to have adapted quite well to how abusive Tide players can be to opponents on the field in front of those same children.
Western Kentucky was an eight-win team last year and won its bowl game, but it was hard to see that caliber of team last weekend. Quarterbacks Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson only threw 18 passes combined while the Crimson Tide put up most of their 63 points on the ground.
That's an old-fashioned SEC tail kicking that would make a much younger Nick Saban quite proud.
#6 TENNESSEE
The Vols get into this spot because at least UT-Chatanooga finds a way into the FCS playoffs or at least competing for a spot most seasons. It also doesn't hurt that He-Who-Shall-Not-Be-Named, because no one seems to know how to say it, is a legit quarterback.
For our readers' sakes, let's just call him Nico. He has a powerful arm and great accuracy.
Normally, a game against a ranked team would be enough to determine if the defensive side of the ball is also up to snuff, but since the Vol's upcoming opponent, NC State, is an ACC school, a big win this weekend might not do much to answer those questions. Until Tennessee heads to Norman later this month, it's going to be hard to tell exactly what Josh Heupel has cooking up in Knoxville.
#7 MISSOURI
The Tigers only put up 51 points, which is a bit of an underperformance during a week like the SEC had. However, the biggest reason Mizzou finds itself at No. 7 is the struggles the offense had the final three quarters of the game.
Eli Drinkwitz's team got out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter, aided by a 25-yard interception return by Toriano Pride, but the fireworks ended almost immediately. It's probably nothing, but until the Tigers can show the first quarter wasn't the abberation, this is as high as they go.
The issue with Missouri is its schedule is so soft, it may be late October, early November before anyone can say for sure if this is an actual Top 25 team. Right now, the AP ranking is strictly based on a single year that doesn't look like all the other years across the past decade.
#8 KENTUCKY
The Wildcats got a 31-0 win in a weather shortened game, but there was definite cause for concern at times. Southern Miss moved the ball well against the Kentucky defense in spots and for a solid portion of the game, Brock Vandagriff's best pass play was a quarterback draw.
There is little doubt it's going to be a roller coaster at times at the quarterback position in Lexington. There are going to be interceptions thrown throughout much of the year.
The question is whether the defense can immediately hand the ball right back to the offense with its own tip drill interception like it did against Southern Miss. The game ended with nearly 10 minutes left in the third quarter, so no one knows how it would have turned out had there been a full game.
Still, a win over Southern Miss is better than any of the wins collected by teams ranked below them. South Carolina should make for easy fodder this weekend, but the following week will be a true awakening in regard to the Wildcats when Georgia comes shopping for a win at Kroger Field.
#9 OKLAHOMA
The Sooners may be better than this, but having watched Temple play last season in person, there's no excuse for giving up a single point to the Owls. It will be a few weeks before Oklahoma gets to prove its worth.
Houston was supposed to be a possible measuring stick, but then Barry Odom's UNLV team went out and flogged the Cougars rather handily in Week 1. Tulane isn't the same team it was two years ago either, so there's not a lot of room for the Sooners to climb the Power Rankings before a showdown with Tennessee outside of losses among the teams above them.
#10 MISSISSIPPI STATE
Much like will be seen with Arkansas, Mississippi State played a team that had no business being on the same field. The difference in athletes was too stark to get a gauge how good the Bulldogs actually are.
Eastern Kentucky is a little better than Arkansas-Pine Bluff, so Mississippi State gets the higher ranking. However, the defense gave up some pretty big plays and there were moments where the offensive line showed moments of weakness.
Remember, this ranking isn't about which team is probably better. It's about which team's success has the most umph behind it and a win over Eastern Kentucky, no matter how close it might be, is technically better than a win over UAPB.
#11 ARKANSAS
The Hogs are the second lowest ranked team to win in the SEC power rankings because, quite frankly, their win was as close to beating air as possible while still technically being a college football game. The 10 possessions resulting in a touchdown while giving up no points is a nice bit of trivia, but until Sam Pittman's bunch shows they can do it against a team like Oklahoma State, that's all it will ever be.
Stop Ollie Gordon from looking like a Ford F-150 hitting a road cone when he faces linebackers and there might be room for elevation. Otherwise, No. 11 might be as high as it gets this season for the Razorbacks.
#12 AUBURN
Auburn was going to be No. 10, but a closer review of Alabama A&M revealed a team equally as bad as Arkansas-Pine Bluff. What tipped the scales was the Tigers' defense let the Bulldogs bust a big pass play that was stopped around the 1-yard line to avoid giving up a touchdown that would have made it 14-7 in the first quarter.
Just like Arkansas, the opponent was so bad it's impossible to tell if the Tigers are actually any good. Receivers were running wide open and the only thing stopping the running backs were those pesky painted lines on the field. The first sign as to whether Auburn has made drastic improvements will come two weeks from now against the Razorbacks.
#13 LSU
LSU is here for two reasons:
No. 1 — They lost to a USC team with a coach who literally ran from the SEC in fear. It's just embarassing to do so.
No. 2 — The players looked like they were intentionally trying to lose during the final three plays of the game.
No amount of Brian Kelly pounding the table during a press conference is going to change the fact he's yet to win a season opener since coming to Baton Rouge. There will be some option for redemption when the Tigers take on a different side of Los Angeles when they host UCLA the third week of September.
#14 TEXAS A&M
If a pastor needs someone to come to their church to testify the gift God bestowed upon Bobby Petrino, let it be known that Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman has quite the tale to share. After being seen as a potential high NFL draft pick coming into the season despite only make it through three full games before an injury against Auburn, he was expected to light up college football.
However, without Petrino guiding him to 303 yards and three touchdowns per game, he went 12-of-30 with two inceptions for 100 yards in a loss to Notre Dame. While it's embarassing for any SEC team to lose to the Irish, it's far more worrisome for Mike Elko to see his star quarterback possibly lose his confidence.
Even when he did complete passes, his longest went for only 18 yards. McNeese, Florida and Bowling Green make for much easier confidence builders before facing Arkansas and Missouri heading into the meat of the schedule.
After several Week 1 revelations, the schedule is soft enough for the Aggies to rebound and play Texas for a spot in the playoffs. However, if Petrino magic is the only thing keeping Weigman going, that might not come to pass no matter how many bottom feeders pop up on the schedule.
#15 SOUTH CAROLINA
By all accounts, Dowell Loggains is a nice guy, but offensive coordinator just might not be his thing. One has to assume he had about the same amount of say in bringing in LaNorris Sellers as his quarterback as he did in Rahiem "Rocket" Sanders coming over from Arkansas.
Unfortunately, that means he may have made a massive miscalculation. Sellers finished with a quarterback rating of 17 and barely threw for 100 yards on 23 attempts as the Gamecocks almost allowed Old Dominion to slip into Columbia and leave with a fat check and an upset before eeking out a 23-19 comeback late in the fourth.
This spot may be permanent as five of the next six games are against Kentucky, No. 18 LSU, No. 6 Ole Miss, No. 4 Alabama and No. 15 Oklahoma. If South Carolina doesn't start the season 2-5, it will be an absolute shock.
#16 FLORIDA
The players quit before the season even started, fans wanted Billy Napier fired before they got to church on Sunday, and the coach thinks his fans are so stupid they installed basements on swamp land. There may not be basements in Central Florida because of the water table, but it's certainly the region where the basement of the SEC power rankings will be found all season long.
