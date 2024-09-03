Oklahoma State Might Define Next 10 Games for Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Whether anybody realizes it or not, Arkansas' road game Saturday against Oklahoma State will play a big part juding the season. It will be a big game in a hostile environment.
At this point, none of us know everything riding on this game, but there will be more than just one game. A big win could launch the Razorbacks into another season that brings football back into the limelight after a couple of lackluster seasons.
Any kind of loss, though, could have an impact that lasts longer. Every coach says he doesn't want a loss to equal two losses, which probably won't happen with Alabama-Birmingham coming into Razorback Stadium next week. The rest of September will be a different story.
Don't forget, after next week's game, the Hogs will go on the road for a couple of games against Auburn and Texas A&M in Arlington. Those are SEC games and will have a much larger impact on the rest of the season. Don't discount the problems created in a loss to the Cowboys.
Most of the issues are mental. Beating UAPB in a blowout is one thing. Probably not much, as offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino noted a couple of weeks ago. To be honest, Arkansas' coaches probably got no more from that win than they would have from a full-blown scrimmage
This week will be a test of where they aare. Facing one of the top running backs in the country (maybe the best), an experienced team and a home crowd that has been looking at this game for months, the Razorbacks aren't the only ones looking for a defining win.
Oklahoma State is wanting that, too. They got their feelings hurt a little bit when big brother Oklahoma sailed off to the SEC and put a halt to their Bedlam rivalry. That taste hasn't left the mouths of the Cowboys' faithful.
Beating a team from the SEC might be as big as anything they've ever had at this point. Turning it into a statement win could be even larger. The Razorbacks aren't the only ones that feel they have a lot riding on this game.
HOGS FEED:
• Razorbacks, Pittman ready for "slobberknocker" up front
• Arkansas takes opponent to "Hawg City," invites Vandy to take hated team there also
• Pittman gets unique perspective taking in Oklahoma State on TV
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook