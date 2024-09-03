All Hogs

Oklahoma State Might Define Next 10 Games for Razorbacks

When we look back on 2024 season, second game of year will be one of defining moments

Andy Hodges

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green is brought down by UAPB defenders out of bounds at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Ark.
Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green is brought down by UAPB defenders out of bounds at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Ark. / Ted McClenning-Hogs on SI Images
In this story:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Whether anybody realizes it or not, Arkansas' road game Saturday against Oklahoma State will play a big part juding the season. It will be a big game in a hostile environment.

At this point, none of us know everything riding on this game, but there will be more than just one game. A big win could launch the Razorbacks into another season that brings football back into the limelight after a couple of lackluster seasons.

Any kind of loss, though, could have an impact that lasts longer. Every coach says he doesn't want a loss to equal two losses, which probably won't happen with Alabama-Birmingham coming into Razorback Stadium next week. The rest of September will be a different story.

Don't forget, after next week's game, the Hogs will go on the road for a couple of games against Auburn and Texas A&M in Arlington. Those are SEC games and will have a much larger impact on the rest of the season. Don't discount the problems created in a loss to the Cowboys.

Most of the issues are mental. Beating UAPB in a blowout is one thing. Probably not much, as offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino noted a couple of weeks ago. To be honest, Arkansas' coaches probably got no more from that win than they would have from a full-blown scrimmage

This week will be a test of where they aare. Facing one of the top running backs in the country (maybe the best), an experienced team and a home crowd that has been looking at this game for months, the Razorbacks aren't the only ones looking for a defining win.

Oklahoma State is wanting that, too. They got their feelings hurt a little bit when big brother Oklahoma sailed off to the SEC and put a halt to their Bedlam rivalry. That taste hasn't left the mouths of the Cowboys' faithful.

Beating a team from the SEC might be as big as anything they've ever had at this point. Turning it into a statement win could be even larger. The Razorbacks aren't the only ones that feel they have a lot riding on this game.

HOGS FEED:

• Razorbacks, Pittman ready for "slobberknocker" up front

• Arkansas takes opponent to "Hawg City," invites Vandy to take hated team there also

• Pittman gets unique perspective taking in Oklahoma State on TV

• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook

Published
Andy Hodges

ANDY HODGES

Sports columnist, writer, former radio host and television host who has been expressing an opinion on sports in the media for over four decades. He has been at numerous media stops in Arkansas, Texas and Mississippi.

Home/Football