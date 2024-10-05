How to Watch: Arkansas, Tennessee in Primetime for SEC Home Opener
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks look to rebound after a loss against Texas A&M with a matchup against No. 4 Tennessee.
It's the first time the two teams will meet since the Razorbacks won in 2020, 24-13, also in Fayettville. The Razorbacks and Volunteers haven't met much in recent years, with only eight games since 2000, but Tennessee hasn't beaten the Hogs since 2007.
Despite the recent success for Arkansas, Tennessee still leads the all-time series 13-6, which dates back to 1907 when the Volunteers won the inaugural game, 14-2.
How to Watch: No. 4 Tennessee vs. Arkansas
Who: No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers Aggies (4-0, 1-0 SEC) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2, 1-1 SEC)
What: Week 6 of the College Football season
Where: Razorback Stadium (72,000), Fayetteville, Arkansas.
When: Saturday, October 5, 6:30 p.m.
TV: ABC: (Play-by-play Chris Fowler, analyst Kirk Herbstreit, reporter Holly Rowe)
Radio: Play-by-play Chuck Barrett, analyst Quinn Grovey, sideline reporter Geno Bell on HitThatLine.com and ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home plus the Razorback Radio Network.
SiriusXM: 138 or 190
Series: Tennessee leads the overall series 13-6, including 5-4 in Fayetteville, but the Razorbacks have won the last three meetings.
Last Meeting: Arkansas defeated Tennessee 24-13 under the final year of Jeremy Pruitt as Tennessee head coach in 2020. It was also the first year under Arkansas coach Sam Pittman.
Most Impactful Note: Arkansas is expected to be without its three top tight ends. Luke Hasz, Ty Washington and Andreas Paaske are all projected to not play Saturday night, putting the weight on Var'Keys Gumms and Shamar Easter.
Last Time Out, Tennessee: The Volunteers are coming off a bye, giving them an extra week to prepare. They last played Oklahoma Sep. 21, where they defeated Oklahoma 25-15 in Norman to start SEC play on a winning note.
Last Time Out, Arkansas: The Razorbacks suffered a 21-17 defeat at the hands of No. 25 Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas. Despite leading for most of the game, three turnovers doomed the Hogs.