Texas Cornerback Makes Return Visit to Hogs for Big Recruiting Weekend

2026 Panther Creek cornerback back in town for Arkansas' SEC showdown with Tennessee

Jacob Davis

Arkansas Razorbacks secondary coach Marcus Woodson at practice Friday on the outdoor fields in Fayetteville, Ark.
Arkansas Razorbacks secondary coach Marcus Woodson at practice Friday on the outdoor fields in Fayetteville, Ark. / Andy Hodges-Hogs on SI Images
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks continue to frequent the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area for talented defensive backs like their jobs depend on it.

2026 Panther Creek cornerback Donovan Webb has seen his recruitment trend upward early on during his junior season. Even with a casted hand due to a broken pinky finger, Webb has still managed to record 30 tackles, two punt return touchdowns, one interception, one forced fumble and three pass break-ups early on this season.

This will be Webb's second visit to Arkansas since being offered by co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson in January. He is consistently hearing from SEC rival Ole Miss, TCU, Minnesota, Pitt and Baylor while Texas has increased its contact including a game day visit last weekend.

There are plenty of connections between Webb's family and Arkansas, according to his dad, Dennis. His family has enjoyed getting to know Woodson and considers him 'awesome' to work with during his son's recruitment.

Arkansas defensive back Jaylon Braxton
Arkansas Razorbacks defensive backs Jaylon Braxton (11) reacts after a pass break up during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

"Ronnie Braxton, Jaylon's dad, is Donovan's trainer and took him to Fayetteville for his first visit," Dennis Webb said. "Arkansas has always been on of the schools for him.

"I coach [Razorbacks' quarterback] Taylen Green's sister in basketball," Webb said. "Their family always has great things to say about Arkansas' program, school and town."

The Panther Creek Panthers are 4-1 overall in their second season of high school play in the Texas 4A division and will play at Paris, Texas Friday night.

