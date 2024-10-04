Razorbacks' Rushing Attack Key for Rest of the Season
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's a cliche everyone has heard a football coach say at least once. The importance of running the football.
"We have to run the ball a little bit more," coach Sam Pittman said ahead of the Tennessee game. He's said it a few times through his five seasons.
Arkansas has remained relatively balanced through the first five games, calling pass plays 47.37% of the time, but called pass plays 59.46% of the time against Texas A&M.
Quarterback Taylen Green has 162 passing attempts, ranking inside the top-20 for most passing attempts for quarterbacks who have played at least five games. Perhaps more concerning though, he's only completed 88 passes, by far the lowest completion percentage (54.3%) for quarterbacks with as many pass attempts. Devon Dampier of New Mexico is the next closest, completing 110 of his 193 attempts for a 57.0% completion percentage.
In layman's terms, no team has more incompletions for as many times as the Hogs pass the ball, putting more stress on the running game than usual.
The running back room has been dealing with a bit of availability carousel in recent weeks. There have been constant moving parts behind lead back Ja'Quinden Jackson.
Rashod Dubinion is back after a one-game suspension for violating team rules, but Rodney Hill was listed as "out" on the initial availability report for the game against Tennessee after seeing action in the team's first five games. True freshman Braylen Russell has become an option as the No. 2 running back, getting 12 carries across the last two weeks.
"The only way that we can get better is maybe take a little bit of the pressure off," Pittman said. Run the ball a little bit more and hopefully stay out of those third-down situations and move the ball a little bit more on the ground."
It's not just a cliche this time, the stats back it up. In some respect, no offense is the country is less efficient when passing the ball. Pittman is hoping the team can do it less.
Kickoff between No. 4 Tennessee and Arkansas is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ABC.