WATCH: Van Horn Speaks After Arkansas Fall Classic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas baseball's fall schedule is nearing its conclusion. Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn spoke to the media after the team's annual fall classic, an 7-inning intrasquad game which the Cardinal Team, full of mostly projected starters beat the Gray team, 10-2.
The scrimmage was highlighted by five homers. Returners shortstop Wehiwa Aloy and catcher Ryder Helfrick both showed off their power by hitting a ball over 400 feet.
The Razorbacks also continue to show-off a heigtened willingness to run and steal bases, with the two teams combining to swipe eight bags. Helfrick also showed off his arm strength behind the plate by gunning down two other baserunners.
"We’re working on it," Van Horn said about small ball. "We’re going to get thrown out a little bit, we’re going to get picked off a little bit, but we also need that in there. I think it is going to help us."
There were plenty of stellar pitching performances to go around. Freshman Cole Gibler threw two scoreless innings. Dylan Carter also impressed Van Horn.
"He’s been commanding the ball and still throwing the fastball in the mid-90s," Van Horn said. "He can pitch. He did a great job. It was really good to see Dylan Carter like he did."
Full box score below:
The Razorbacks will host another scrimmage Sunday. A start time has not been announced. The Hogs will conclude the fall schedule with a two-game series against Oklahoma State Oct. 11-12. First pitch times are 6 p.m. and noon respectively.
