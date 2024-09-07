How to Watch: Razorbacks Face Key Matchup Against Cowboys
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas could make a huge statement with a big win Saturday against 16th-ranked Oklahoma State in Stillwater.
Even a narrow win would get folks' attention. Nobody is giving the Razorbacks much of an opportunity in this game that could be huge for the rest of the season.
Nobody knows what's going to happen the rest of the way, but for a fan base terribly apathetic in the off-season after basketball hired John Callipari in April for basketball. There are people that tend to ask more questions about how that season is going to be as we just have football going.
Maybe the biggest question for the Hogs will be stopping Ollie Gordon II, maybe the best running back in college football. He won the Doak Walker Award last year as the best running back in the country and has added size in his lower body and will be a load to get down.
One of the biggest tests will be watching the Hogs' linebackers, nearly all of them being newcomers to the program this year. They will face their first test of the season.
The oddsmakers have this game all over the place. The line has been moving all week, so we're not even going to mention the numbers. It's been changing that much that we don't want to give out some false information.
How to Watch No. 16 Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas
Who: No. 16 Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-0, 0-0 SEC) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0, 0-0 MAC)
What: Week 2 of the College Football season
Where: Boone Pickens Stadium (52,202), Stillwater, Okla.
When: Saturday, September 7, 6 p.m.
TV: ABC, SECN+, ESPN+: (Play-by-play Dave Pasch, analyst )
Radio: Play-by-play Chuck Barrett, analyst Quinn Grovey, sideline reporter Geno Bell on HitThatLine.com and ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home plus the Razorback Radio Network.
SiriusXM: 374
Series: Arkansas leads the overall series 30-15-1, but in Stillwater it's tied 4-4-1.
Last Meeting: In 1980, former Razorback Houston Nutt was a backup and led the Cowboys on a pair of touchdown drives late in the game of a 33-20 win by the Hogs. That brought what was the first game of the season most of the time for Arkansas over most of half of a century.
Last Time Out, Oklahoma State: The Cowboys didn't waste any time getting off to a hot start in the season with a 44-20 win over defending FCS champion South Dakota State. It really wasn't a game in doubt throughout.
Last Time Out, Arkansas: The Razorbacks put up nearly 700 yards of total offense under new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino and scored on all 10 of the offensive possessions over UAPB. The Golden Lions are re-building and maybe at the opposite end of the FCS power rankings from South Dakota State, who played Oklahoma State.
HOGS FEED:
• Nutt shares how he'd motivate Hogs to face Oklahoma State on the road
• Know your foe: What Hogs need to know about Oklahoma State
• Different motivation could drive Oklahoma State against Hogs
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook