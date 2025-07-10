Weight room session goes wrong for one Arkansas Razorback
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas wide receiver Ismael Cisse, a promising transfer from Stanford, will undergo surgery after breaking his wrist during a weight room session this week.
That leaves a significant gap in an already overhauled Razorbacks receiving corps as preseason camp approaches.
The injury was confirmed by multiple outlets on Wednesday. This is not what the Hogs' offense needs with multiple questions and this isn't any sort of positive answer.
Cisse, a 6-foot, 198-pound sophomore, was widely expected to play a major role for offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino and quarterback Taylen Green after a strong spring showing earned him first-unit reps and praise from coaches
“(Ismael) Cisse’s been the one that has done that better than anybody else so far,” Petrino said during spring practices.
Cisse’s timetable for return remains uncertain and will depend on the specifics of his rehabilitation. The Denver native, who started five games and appeared in all 12 contests for Stanford in 2024, produced 26 receptions for 241 yards and two touchdowns as a redshirt freshman.
He came to Arkansas this offseason as one of seven wide receiver transfers among 10 total additions to the position group, a reflection of the Razorbacks’ efforts to replenish a roster depleted by NFL departures and the transfer portal.
His absence highlights the volatility the Arkansas receiver room has faced over the past year.
Gone are the top four pass catchers from 2024. Andrew Armstrong, Isaac TeSlaa, and Tyrone Broden moved on to the NFL. Isaiah Sategna transferred to Oklahoma and Jordan Anthony pursued a professional track career.
Running back Ja’Quinden Jackson and top tight end Luke Hasz, both key contributors in the passing game, also left for the NFL and Ole Miss, respectively.
With camp set to open Aug. 1, Petrino and position coach Ronnie Fouch face the task of sorting through a crowded, but largely unproven, depth chart.
The Razorbacks added O’Mega Blake (Charlotte), Kam Shanks (UAB), Raylen Sharpe (Fresno State), Jalen Brown (Florida State), Andy Jean (Pittsburgh), and Courtney Crutchfield (Missouri) via the transfer portal, supplementing a group where only CJ Brown, who caught five passes as a true freshman in 2024, returns with meaningful experience.
For Sam Pittman, it's just another problem he didn't need at a position where the Hogs are desperately searching for positive answers.
Blake, who amassed 1,140 yards at Charlotte last season, and Shanks, a standout at UAB, are among those vying for elevated roles.
Freshmen and less heralded transfers such as Sharpe, Brown, Jean, and Crutchfield will also compete for snaps, while Brown’s experience could make him a stabilizing force in the early part of the schedule.
Petrino’s ability to adapt his scheme and develop chemistry with a retooled receiver room will be tested immediately. Arkansas’s schedule offers little margin for error, with SEC opponents looming early and often.
It will be a focus on the team when it opens practices the first of August after SEC Media Days kicks things off Monday. The Razorbacks, with Pittman, Green, Cam Ball and Xavian Sorey won't be there until Thursday
The Hogs' season kicks off Aug. 30 at Razorback Stadium against Alabama A&M as the perceived easiest game on the schedule. The game will start at 3:30 p.m. and be televised on SEC Network.