How video parody compares Razorbacks is hilarious after close loss
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Another one-score loss from Arkansas put them squarely in Matt Mitchell's crosshairs on the weekly SEC Roll Call parody video.
The comparison was a great one. Even in a historic week with eight SEC games played on a single Saturday, the Razorbacks managed to get mentioned a couple of times, pointing out the incredibly futility a lot of fans are feeling with close games they can't finish
The Razorbacks lost to Texas A&M, 45-42, on Saturday after falling behind early and constantly trying to catch up, but never quite able to get the lead.
The one towards the end about Arkansas, though, was pointed and had a reference to the McDonald's McRib they bring out a few times a year. My opinion lately has been they bring it back for the old guys like me and Mitchell's take on it is absolutely correct.
The coparison with the Razorbacks' football season is even better and it will make you agree or not even know what he's referring to.
SEC Roll Call has become one of the conference’s most consistent digital features — a short, fast-paced highlight reel that checks in on all 16 teams as the season unfolds.
Hosted each Monday across the league’s social platforms, the series blends humor, rivalry banter and a few seconds of spotlight for each program, functioning as the SEC’s in-house pulse check.
For Arkansas, whose season has been marked by coaching transitions and narrow losses, the Week 8 edition offered more than entertainment.
It signaled recognition: that despite struggles, the Razorbacks remain part of the weekly conversation — a team evolving, not fading.
This week, they managed to poke some good-natured fun and nearly every team in the league with a lot of storylines from Kentucky, Mississippi State and Auburn still looking for their first SEC win to the usual strutting from teams at the top.
That includes the Missouri segment and the Tigers are strutting their stuff with one loss along with the Vanderbilt Commodores talking about national championship aspirations, which still is shocking to even be discussing in a rational manner.
Of course, the Aggies are strutting in the video with their undefeated record and the Alabama Crimson Tide's undefeated league record gets the usual arrogance. People have actually gotten used to it.
Mitchell manages to even have some fun with it.
The Razorbacks have maybe the best chance they've had at a win this week, hosting Auburn on Saturday morning. At least that's the hope for a fan base desperate for a win after five straight losses.
Arkansas also desperately needs one to keep hopes to make a bowl game just about anywhere alive. With a 2-5 record, they have to win four of the last seven games to pull that off.
Three of the games will be against ranked teams and two of them will be on the road. It's not the schedule to exactly inspire an overwhelming amount of hope.