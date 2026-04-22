If They Bite as a Pup: Razorbacks' Freshman Defender Emerges as Playmaker

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There's no question that Arkansas struggled to defend anyone, let alone a ball flying through the air last season.

The Razorbacks overhauled the entire position group, only keeping redshirt senior safety Miguel Mitchell as a holdover.

Arkansas' abominable secondary was one of many major deficiencies across the depth chart and it warranted change in leadership which led to Ryan Silverfield's hiring.

He vowed to right the ship in immediate fashion and while he leaned heavily on an extensive list of transfers, there is one young player emerging who will likely make his way into the defensive rotation once fall camp arrives.

Tay “LOCKDOWN” Lockett 🔒 pic.twitter.com/LkjdF5aydZ — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) April 2, 2026

The Razorbacks' longest tenured commitment of the 2026 class was Tay Lockett, who arrived as an early enrollee which has helped him in his development.

Lockett was electric in every facet of the game during his high school career, recording 304 total tackles, 27 pass break-ups, 17 interceptions and 16 total touchdowns between Conway and time spent on the West Coast.

The 6-foot, 180 pound athlete's role could expand past the secondary, as he displayed dazzling special teams skills on top of returning two punts for touchdowns and a kick-off for a score during his senior year for the Wampus Cats.

While he was named a two-time underclassmen All-American by MaxPreps, Lockett is a true ballhawk, but his production during spring practice will be put to the test once fall nears.

As legendary Texas coach Darrell Royal said, "If they will bite, they will bite as a pup."

Roberts has been impressed by how quickly his pup has learned to bite this spring.

Blame it on Boogie 🕺 pic.twitter.com/MHw8XTIhzP — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) April 15, 2026

Lockett's ability to pick up Roberts' scheme and what he's being asked to do is a trait most special players are born with. Now, only time will tell if his absorption rate equates to playing time come Sept. 5 against North Alabama.

"Obviously, we have to start with Tay. He does have a high football IQ. He's intelligent," Roberts said during Tuesday's press conference. "The toughest thing for freshman to come in is adjust to two things. Adjusting to the speed of the game and then can they handle the the workload.

"His ability to understand and take on the coaching part, he's done a really good job with that. It's really allowed him to get in [the rotation]."

Lockett has shown up quite a bit throughout the spring, flashing his ability to force turnovers and fly around the football. His talent always showed up on film as he fielded over 40 scholarship offers from schools across the country.

The biggest question Roberts had for him was whether he was going to be a fit for the Razorbacks during the coaching transition.

Lockett stayed true to his commitment, and was patient with the new staff as they sorted through initial questions about who they inherited.

With so many things to process upon his unofficial hiring in December, Roberts vetted a good friend in the coaching ranks who probably knew Lockett well, long-time St. John Bosco coach Jason Negro.

"First thing before I met [Lockett], I actually saw the film," Roberts said. "I knew his high school coach in California, so I talked to him and knew him pretty well because we recruited kids out there. Him and Khmori House are actually from the same high school.

”So I talked to him, what type of person he was, how intelligent he is, how does he absorb information, those type of things. I thought coming in, I was excited about him. I thought his ability as a freshman, this guy’s got a chance to help immediately. Can he adjust to the speed of the game? Can he adjust to all the other things: class, living on your own, and all that stuff, as a freshman?”

Roberts, along with assistants Deron Wilson, Eddie Hicks and CJ Wiliford, identified portal entrants quickly to assess which players can help in the secondary in immediate fashion.

While Arkansas is banking on transfers such as Jahiem "Joker" Johnson, Christian Harrison, Shelton Lewis, La'Khi Rowland and many others, Lockett could have the highest ceiling of them all.

Now, it's time to wait and see if Lockett's standout spring performance can materialize over the summer, and allows him to make waves during the 2026 season.

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