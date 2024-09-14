If UAB Was Penciled in as Easy Win, Grab Eraser
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Not since the days of Chad Morris has there been a need to document a chain of thought story throughout a game against the likes of a UAB caliber team, but after a long touchdown pass to start the second quarter to put the Razorbacks down 17-3 at home followed by the need to call a timeout before Arkansas’ ensuing play, a text that went out to the Hogs on Sports Illustrated team made it clear one was needed.
“What is going on down there [on the sideline]? This feels very Chad Morris.”
That was followed by a an unprompted text from a fan that read “This is embarrassing. I’m not even sitting down watching. I’m cleaning.”
When the most dedicated in Arkansas would rather Spic and Span than be a Hog fan, it’s not a good look. So, with those two unofficial triggers, here’s how it played out.
First Quarter
• The first image shown of Trent Dilfer on the sidelines with the bald head and sunglasses with larger than expected arms gave pause because it looked like former professional wrestler Bill Goldberg was in to watch the game. Who knew Arkansas would spend the first half looking like a jobber while Dilfer’s Blazers did their best impression of 1990s Goldberg breathing out smoke and wanting to know “Who’s Next!” after each physically dominant play.
•The Arkansas defense is repeatedly getting run over on this first drive. It is not a good look for the defensive line and linebackers to get beat up so bad.
• Hogs were so expected to dominate that after UAB drove down the field and scored on the first drive, the announcers excitedly quipped “Arkansas with an outstanding first drive.”
• Green’s interception problems continue. It wasn’t an accuracy issue. He just got locked in on the receiver and didn’t see the guy sitting underneath.
• Didn’t expect nine minutes into a game with UAB to have to figure out whether Arkansas law allows Bobby Petrino to be an interim coach or if Travis Williams will not face competition for the temporary job by default.
• If Taylen Green keeps throwing this wild, does his NIL and prominent booster backer prevent Malachi Singleton from being able to come in even if the team needs it? (Five minutes left in first quarter)
• Still wondering after Green missed two open receivers in the end zone (Four minutes left in first quarter.)
Second Quarter
• The way Ja’Quinden Jackson is running, they could just give him the ball all game and be able to win this, but they have to be uneasy about that because of the cramps last week.
• How long has it been since a native Arkansan running back got behind an Arkansas native fullback and ran it in for a touchdown? It will take some research, but pretty sure Benton’s Braylen Russell running behind Warren’s Maddox Lassiter is the first such combo since Darren McFadden used to run behind fullback Peyton Hillis.
• Green gets away with an ill-advised throw rolling to his right and throwing back across the middle of the field. It’s almost disappointing that he got away with it because it reinforces a bad habit that is going to bite Arkansas in SEC play. Green followed it with a bootleg around the left end for the touchdown to make it 17-17. The only question now is whether the Hogs are the kind of team to twist the knife now they have gotten back on their feet.
• Scary moment with just under five minutes when receiver Brandon Buckhalter’s helmet flew off in the heat of a play and in a bang-bang moment, Landon Jackson and Xavian Sorey hit him and he was down for a long time.
• A lot of teams would be rattled after a moment like that, but the Blazers are laser focused. They are flying down the field and fullback Solomon Beebe, Jr. runs up the middle, tips a ball to himself at full speed and somehow pulls it in while dragging Sorey behind him to get into the red zone. It will be a huge momentum killer if the defense gives up a touchdown here.
• UAB gets a field goal to take a 20-17 lead with under two minutes left in the half. However, the Blazers give up two really good penalties while defending Isaac TeSlaa. Instead of giving up a touchdown and another long pass, UAB defenders only give up 30 yards on a pair of plays.
• It will be big for Green if he can avoid making a huge mistake such as taking a sack or throwing an interception. Getting the game into the half tied or with the lead will be huge and only the Hogs can really keep that from happening. Turns out to be prophetic. CJ Brown drops a wide open pass that hit him in the face mask that would have been a first down and then Green missed as his receiver slipped down. The one positive from it all is Kyle Ramsey knocked down a 51-yard field goal with just over a minute to play. Good for him.
