Arkansas hosted one of the top freshman in the country during yesterday’s tough loss to LSU. In-state target Myles McDaniel, a 5-foot-10, 150-pound Class of 2030 receiver, was excited to visit Fayetteville, impressed by the campus environment as well as the fans.

“The campus is really nice, and I was impressed with the facilities,” said McDaniel, who plays for Pulaski Academy (Ark.). “I love the atmosphere every time I have attended an Arkansas game. Being from Arkansas, it was a great experience getting to see everything up close and being able to experience game day.

"The biggest thing that has stood out to me from being at the past home games is the passion of the fans. You can tell how much Razorback football means to the entire state. The energy in the stadium and hearing the fans call the Hogs always make the experience special.”

It’s good the Razorbacks are making the freshman an early priority as they seek to lock down their state’s border for the future. McDaniel picked up his first offer from Ole Miss last week, so teams are already vying for his services. He thinks it’s only a matter of time before Arkansas pulls the trigger.

“Ole Miss is definitely a school I'm interested in, especially with them being the first school to offer me,” McDaniel said. “I plan to take a few trips this spring to visit a few other schools. I'm blessed to be in this position early, but my main focus is continuing to work, get better, and build relationships with different coaching staff to see which would be the best fit for me in the future.”

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On Saturday, McDaniel conversed and connected with wide receivers coach Larry Smith and assistant wide receivers coach Aaron Odom. He also admires the vision head coach Ryan Silverfield has for the long-term future of the program.

“Being a freshman, they know I still have a lot of room to grow and develop as a player but was impressed with my first year of varsity,” McDaniel said. “I really like them and I'm looking forward to getting to know the coaches better and seeing how those relationships grow throughout my recruitment.

"I think Coach (Ryan) Silverfield has done a great job with the program in the short amount of time he’s been there. The players all seem

To enjoy playing for him stands out to me the most. I also like how he is looking at the talent in Arkansas.”

McDaniel is not yet ranked by 247Sports or Rivals.

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