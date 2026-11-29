Arkansas is trying to flip a top Mississippi State recruit in JUCO prospect Jourdan Butler, who was offered by the Razorbacks last week.

The 6-foot-5, 259-pound prospect from Northwest Mississippi Community College who originally prepped for Pearl High School (Miss.) added an offer from the Razorbacks last week.

“I learned about my offer through (tight ends) Coach (Morgan) Turner,” Butler added. “I was surprised honestly they’d shown me interest earlier in the season but I thought that was going to be as far as it went. I was pretty excited to see what they offered as a whole program though when I did get it.”

After the offer, Butler has connected with the “entire recruiting staff” as well as the coaches and head coach Ryan Silverfield as they try to woo Butler away from the Bulldogs. He was in attendance during the Razorbacks’ loss to LSU on Saturday.

“One thing that stands out is their connectivity among themselves to me. I feel like it’s an emphasis on being a team and creating a culture that’s needed to win there and that they’re trying to cultivate something special. I love how all of them are set on attacking what the program needs together and not just aimlessly getting players.”

He visited the campus last weekend and left impressed by what he experienced, saying Fayetteville felt like “family.”

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“I’m up here currently but I had already known just talking to multiple members of the staff they were all close and it doesn’t just stop at football,” he said. “I’m here currently and even in the city you can feel the hospitality and how close-knit the whole town is. People are welcoming with open arms, it’s almost like there’s no stranger here and that you can approach people as if you’re on the same team. I have yet to go to the game, but I’m sure that vibe follows even harder during games. It’s a beautiful thing honestly just seeing a whole culture work together for a common goal.”

“Arkansas is my only visit honestly,” he added. “I have a few other teams in the SEC and some others showing interest but I had to see what they were building out here. I plan on shutting down my recruiting sooner rather than later as I’m ready to find home and get to work. Recruiting is nice but come spring and fall, all the cute stuff won’t matter and fit, staff, environment and other things like that will. I’ve never been a guy to waste time visiting around the country. I like to get straight to the point and get to work and build with the people and coaches around me.”

Arkansas Razorbacks tight ends coach Morgan Turner at spring practice. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Although he is verbally committed to the Bulldogs, Butler made clear he’s keeping all options on the table and is “trying to shut down this process soon.”

“I really want to get settled in and work my ass off at a great program where all I have to worry about is being great at the game of football,” Butler said. “With that being said. I plan on being signed by the end of next week, honestly. Again, I don’t want this process drawn out at all. I want to work. I feel like good players do. I’m not interested in taking a thousand visits of places I know that I’m not gonna go to.”

As a JUCO prospect, Butler is ranked No. 58 nationally, the No. 3 tight end and No. 17 overall in the state of Mississippi, according to 247Sports.

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