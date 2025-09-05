In-state Arkansas running back target trims list, sets commitment date
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Bryant running back Terry "TJ" Hodges is down to a final six schools ahead of making his decision Oct. 4 between Arkansas, Missouri, Baylor, Oregon, Missouri and Louisville.
The 6-foot-1, 175 pound running athlete is currently ranked No. 301 overall among 2026 prospects, No. 19 at his position and No. 3 player in Arkansas, according to 247sports.
Hodges was first offered by UNLV and North Texas before seeing his recruitment explode shortly after with offers extended from Baylor, USC, Purdue, Ole Miss and Auburn from January 2024 through April 2024. The Razorbacks didn't extend a scholarship offer until May 16, 2024 along with Florida State and Washington.
Hodges, an electric 4-star prospect, was very productive during the 2024 season with 158 carries for 1796 rushing yards 22 touchdowns in Arkansas’ Class 2A classifcation at Marked Tree.
He also totaled 13 receptions for 250 yards and two touchdowns along with time on defense recording 38 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks, four forced fumbles and one pass breakup.
Hodges transferred to Bryant ahead of his senior year at a school that's been a fixture in the state championship game for over a decade.
For the most part, Hodges recruitment has been mysterious without such a peep from his camp about where he might be leaning.
On3's Steve Wiltfong posted his prediction toward Missouri earlier this summer with a 60% confidence attached to it.
That type of prediction shouldn't surprise anyone as the Tigers and coach Elit Drinkwitz have recruited at a high level in recent years. If Arkansas ends up losing its top running back inside the state to a neighboring rival, we could see an uprise in anger from the Razorbacks fanbase.
But, if Arkansas ends up losing out it's not due to a lack of trying since the coaching staff have made multiple trips to see Hodges throughout his recruitment.
As this point, the Razorbacks rank No. 10 in the SEC and No. 27 nationally in the 2026 recruiting rankings by 247sports.
Should Arkansas find a way to land the commitment of Hodges, the Razorbacks could jump Texas Tech and Illinois back into the top 25 with potential to surge into the upper 20's if the coaching staff can flip a player or two from other programs.
Razorbacks 2026 Commit List
4-star OL Bryce Gilmore, Prosper Texas
4-star DE Colton Yarbrough, Durant, Oklahoma
4-star LB JJ Bush, Theodore, Alabama
4-star WR Dequane Prevo, Bentonville
4-star OL Ben Mubenga, Buford, Georgia
3-star QB Jayvon Gilmore, Gaffney, South Carolina
3-star WR Keymian Henderson, Carthage, Texas
3-star S Adam Auston, Lawton, Oklahoma
3-star TE Jaivion Martin, Pflugerville, Texas
3-star DL Ari Slocum, Farmerville, Louisiana
3-star S Tay Lockett, San Diego, California
3-star S Keivay Foster, Muscle Shoals, Alabama
3-star DB Victor Lincoln, Lancaster, Texas
3-star S Daylen Green, Havana, Florida
3-star DB Jalon Copeland, Valdosta, Georgia
3-star WR Robert Haynes, Missouri City, Texas
3-star DB Kyndrick Williams, Fayetteville
3-star OL Hugh Smith, Missouri City, Texas
3-star TE Kade Bush, Chanhassen, Minnesota
3-star OL Tucker Young, Hot Springs
3-star DL Carnell Jackson, Auburn, Alabama
3-star WR Blair Irvin III, Bentonville
3-star DL Cameron McGee, Loganville, Georgia
3-star LB Caleb Gordon, Gastonia, North Carolina
3-star OL Ashley Walker, Hollywood, Florida
3-star ATH Ashton Dawson, Shreveport, Louisiana
3-star ATH Jordan Avinger, Orangeburg, South Carolina