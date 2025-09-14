Instant takeaways for Arkansas' shootout first half against Ole Miss
Arkansas allowed a touchdown on every drive except the last one of the half in a drive for Ole Miss that didn't get into the end zone, but did net a field goal for a 31-28 lead.
The Razorbacks' offense putting up 333 yards total in the first half kept them in the game. The Hogs' defense gave up 301 to the Rebels, which is why Arkansas trails.
The Good: Taylen Green
This has become a running theme in the halftime recaps. Running back Mike Washington finally is getting his welcome to the SEC moment, highlighted by getting thrown back by linebacker Suntarine Perkins.
Green finished the first half 8-for-16 passing for 166 yards.
Washington finished with -2 yards on three carries in his first quarter of SEC play before busting open for a 47-yard house call to tie the game at 14.
It was Green's legs that extended the drive on the opening drive, including on a 3rd and 10. He is also the team's leading rusher with 92 yards on nine carries.
The Bad: The Defense
Doing an entire side of the ball isn't good, but for Arkansas fans who are still wounded from the Ole Miss offense putting up 63 points last year in Fayetteville, the unit did nothing to soothe fears.
In the past 90 minutes of play against Ole Miss, the Arkansas defense has allowed 94 points.
Whatever advantage the Hogs thought they might get with Trinidad Chambliss starting at quarterback instead of Austin Simmons was immediately mitigated by the own defense's inability to tackle.
A pair of 60+ yard pass plays aided by bad tackling angles is the biggest indict for Arkansas. Neither defense did much to take away the reputations of Razorbacks offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino and the offensive minds of Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin and Charlie Weiss, Jr.,
And as if that wasn't bad enough, Austin Simmons came in towards the end of the second quarter after Chambliss went out with a hand injury. On a bad ankle, he ran for 8 yards on a third-and-8 for a first down . On the next play, Simmons threw a touchdown pass to Harrison Wallace III with no defender in sight.
The Ugly: In-game decision making
With hindsight, kicking a 51-yard field goal with freshman kicker Scott Starzyk on the road on a 4th-and-2 after not attempting a field goal against Arkansas State wasn't the best idea.
However, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman couldn't have known that the kicker would miss and that his defense would struggle so mightily.
Green snapped the ball on the fourth touchdown with 18 seconds left on the play clock with a running clock.
Ole Miss hit a go-ahead field goal on the final play in the half. Ole Miss will also get the ball first to start the second half to try and make it a two-score game.