Isaiah Sategna Finally Showing True Potential for Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas fans are finally getting to see the potential of wide receiver Isaiah Sategna. It may have taken three seasons, but the Fayetteville High School product has finally graduated to producing for the college team in town.
After catching five passes for 72 yards against Tennessee, Sategna has firmly implemented himself as the second-best receiver on the team. His 21 catches for 312 yards both rank behind only Andrew Armstrong. No one else on the team has more than 10 catches.
It marks the first time Sategna has had back-to-back games with five or more receptions after catching six passes against Texas A&M. Prior to this season, the most catches he had in a single game was two.
A high school state champion in track, Sategna is finally being allowed to showcase his speed on the field. He set a career-high of 85 yards against Auburn, including climbing over a defender for his first touchdown catch of the year. He was excited in the offseason to work in a Petrino-led offense.
"I feel like speed is a big thing in his offense, and that’s one of my strong suits," Sategna said in April. "This is my fourth OC since I’ve been to Arkansas, so I’m really liking what Bobby has, and man, he’s living up to the hype."
Not all receiving yards are created equal. In the Tennessee game, Sategna had two catches that both started drives for over 10 yards each allowing quarterback Taylen Green to get into a rhythm on both possessions. Those two possessions accounted for 10 of the 19 points the Hogs scored against the Volunteers.
Regardless of who is at quarterback against LSU, Sategna looks to continue his breakout season against the No. 13 Tigers. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 19 and will be broadcast on ESPN.