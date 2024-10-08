Joy, Relief for All as Sam Thanks Fans After Downing Vols
Let's say it was 90% unbridled joy on Sam Pittman's face following Saturday's 19-14 win over No. 4 Tennessee. The other 10% was probably relief.
Coaches spend nearly all their time thinking about how to make their team better, how to help their players, how to improve the program in other ways off the field. Their spare time? That's to spend with family or friends.
They say they don't spend time — and they certainly try not to — worrying about job security and what percentage of the fan base is being critical or wants them gone. But, they're human, and they hear the boo birds and the negativity, and it hurts.
That last part accounts for the 10% relief felt by Pittman. It was a landmark victory for his program. It elevates the Razorbacks to 4-2 overall, 2-1 in the Southeastern Conference. And it's an exclamation point on what could — yes, could, might, perhaps — foretell the remainder of the season.
As is his nature, though, Sam first addressed why he was so happy with the win and what it means to his players and the UA fans.
"When it was over, I was thinking about how proud the state of Arkansas is for their football team," he said in postgame comments. "That’s the only damn reason, well, it’s not the reason I took the job, but that’s one of the top reasons I came here. I wanted to make the state proud of the team."
Asked about the festive locker room after the win, he said, "To be honest, that’s why you get into coaching. That and to see the fans storm the field so elated and excited about the University of Arkansas. Our fans won the game. They helped us win the game.
"There were four false starts out there (by Tennessee's offense). It was the sixth largest crowd ever here and they put (the Vols) in some long situations because of the noise tonight and I thank you and appreciate you."
What will it do for the team? It'll help a bunch, he said, and quickly added, "But that locker room in there believes we're pretty good. They work hard. They're together.
"Here’s what I do know: Our team believes we can beat people. So that solidifies that we can, so it may (increase their confidence)."
Mostly, it'll increase the fans' confidence in the team and its coach.
After losing 39-31 in double overtime at then-No. 16 ranked Oklahoma State and 21-17 to then-No. 25 ranked Texas A&M, lots of folks felt the coach should be replaced and that the Razorbacks' chances of having a good season were basically over. Many surely felt they wouldn't beat a good team the rest of the season.
So, Sam hopes that grabbing the nation's attention with the big win over Tennessee -- most figured the Vols a guaranteed lock for one of the 12 playoff spots at the end of the regular season -- helps Arkansas fans keep the faith when it comes to believing in this team. And, sure, that they'll believe in him again also.
"(The win is) going to do more for the state who was veering over here, 'Hey, they're going to fire their coach. They're going to do this. When the hell are we getting this guy out of here,' all that stuff," he said. "Maybe it'll unite the state a little bit in saying, Hey, this is our guys. Let's go. Let's go back 'em like they did tonight.
"I'll be honest, most of the state's been doing that anyhow. But I think it's more for the state to do that than our team, because our team believes that we can beat anybody in the country if we just have the same amount of times we have the ball."
Translation on that last sentence: Win the turnover battle or at least break even. When the Hogs do that, like against Tennessee when neither team had a turnover, they win.
The Hogs' top receiver, Andrew Armstrong, said the players weren't down on their coach or each other following the previous week's loss to Texas A&M, or after the setback at Oklahoma State when they totally dominated most of the game. He's never seen a team as together as this one, Armstrong said following the win over Tennessee ... and it's not the first time he's said that this season.
"After the two close losses we had previous to this game, the team never just put their head down," he said. "They never said, 'Oh, the season's over.' We went back to practice on Monday."
That's how Pittman and the players want the fans to act and react, too. Whether the Hogs win or not October 19 at home against No. 13 LSU following this week's bye, it needs to be a united effort when No. 9 Ole Miss invades Fayetteville the following week.
In the meantime, fans should revel as the players are in the joyous win over Tennessee. And it's OK to let loose a sigh of relief that the Razorbacks' football season could still become one to remember.