Former Razorback Gives Jaguars First Win, Downing Colts
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former Arkansas kicker Cam Little is off to a flyer in his NFL career. Little can add game-winning kick to his professional career after he nailed a 49-yarder with 17 seconds left to give the Jacksonville Jaguars a 37-34 win over the Indianapolis Colts. It was the Jaguars first win of the season after starting the season 0-4.
Instead of returning for his senior season as a Razorback, Little left for the draft a year early and finished his Razorback career as the most accurate kicker in school history. In fact, the Hogs have already missed more kicks in six games (five) than Little missed the entire season in 2023 (four).
The Jaguars drafted Little in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL draft with the 212th overall pick and immediately made him the week 1 starter after a brief preseason battle.
Little's accuracy is on full display in the NFL, he's 9-for-10 in field goal attempts to start his career and 10-for-10 in extra points. His only miss was a 43-yarder in week two against the Browns that hit the right upright. With a career-long of 56 yards at Arkansas, Little's powerful leg is also already on display, with a season-long of 53 yards.
The Jaguars will now head to London as part of the London Series to take on the Chicago Bears 8:30 a,m, Oct. 13.