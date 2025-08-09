Jon Gruden’s bold statement should send shockwaves across the SEC
Every college football program is in the grind portion of preseason practices, including Arkansas.
However, it’s still the preseason and talking season isn’t quite over with yet. And this is sure to get plenty of people’s attention.
Super Bowl-winning coach Jon Gruden visited the Georgia Bulldogs’ preseason camp this week and spoke to the team. One portion of his speech is sure to raise the eyebrow of one or two SEC athletic directors.
(Note: If you’re familiar with Gruden, this won’t surprise you, but the video linked above has more than one or two swear words in it. Other than that, it’s actually a pretty good motivational speech.)
“The only reason I really came here was I want to coach again,” Gruden said. “I’m being honest with you, and I do not b******* either. I want to coach again. I’d die to coach in the SEC. I would love it. I would f****** love it.”
First off, that’s a crazy thing to say in front of an SEC head coach. But if anyone can laugh at that statement with the assurance of someone who isn’t going anywhere, Georgia’s Kirby Smart is one.
Imagine if he said that in front of any other SEC head coach and their entire team and coaching staff, plus all of the other personnel around an SEC team.
Every coach would laugh and make some kind of bad joke about there being 15 other options for him, but not this one. But every single one, even if they’ll never admit it, would have a moment of “oh, he could take my job.”
Gruden is a lighting rod-type of personality and has some serious baggage he has to carry regarding the circumstances around why he’s no longer the Oakland Raiders’ head coach. But he also has a brilliant football mind.
He’s mostly coached in the NFL, but with college football looking more and more like the NFL, it wouldn’t be a major adjustment for him. In fact, he might have more fun in college with his offensive and quarterback background.
And does anyone think he wouldn’t be great on the recruiting trail?
That’s why Gruden’s comments should give some coaches cause for concern, including Arkansas coach Sam Pittman. Plus, it’s not like Arkansas doesn’t have a history of hiring coaches with a strong coaching history and an even bigger personality. (That worked out pretty well for the men’s basketball team.)
Pittman’s regularly included coaching hot seat rankings and was even asked about it at SEC Media Days last month.
“The only ramifications of someone constantly having you on this list or this list or whatever other list is recruiting, Pittman said. “Look, most everything a guy brings on, he brings on himself. You know, most things that come out, you earn it.
“Now, you may disagree with some of it and all that, but I've earned that. We've got to win more games. And I'll say this, to consider that you're going to go coach for 10 years in the SEC, you're a fool. Kirby Smart, Stoops, that's it in this league.
“You got to look at it as year-to-year. How are you doing? I'm not worried about it because I got a good staff and a good team. So, I'm not worried about it at all.”
Pittman has the right attitude to his situation and, in this writer’s opinion, was one best coaches to speak at SEC Media Days. But, like he said, you have to win games and if he doesn’t win enough games this year, Gruden could be leading a bunch of fans in woo-pig chant in December.