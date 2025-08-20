Jon Gruden linked again to Razorbacks as coaching rumors resurface
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Jon Gruden’s name has surfaced once again in connection with the Arkansas Razorbacks, as speculation over the former NFL coach’s possible return to football in the SEC gained traction this summer.
Gruden, 61, who won Super Bowl XXXVII with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2002, has been the subject of recurring rumors, dubbed “Grumors” by fans, about a potential move to Fayetteville.
The speculation reignited in early July after Gruden posted a video online opening a box of Arkansas football gear, sent by the program.
He praised the university and the state, referencing friendships with Arkansas native and professional golfer John Daly and late Razorbacks coach Frank Broyles.
“They have it all at Arkansas in Fayetteville. Get there, Pig Sooie,” Gruden said in the video.
The rumors escalated after Gruden addressed a crowd in Athens, Georgia, earlier this month. “The only reason I really came here is I want to coach again,” Gruden said. “I’m being honest with you, I do not bull— either. I want to coach again. I’d die to coach in the SEC.
“I would love it. I came to Georgia because this is what I want to see. I sit there, and I fantasize. I’m fantasizing out there on the field. I said, ‘Man, I wish I was coaching against the SEC.’”
Gruden has not coached since resigning from the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021 following some emails with inappropriate comments.
“I’m ashamed about what has come about in these emails, and I’ll make no excuses for it,” Gruden said at the Little Rock Touchdown Club in 2022. “It’s shameful. But I am a good person. I believe that. I go to church.
“I’ve been married for 31 years. I’ve got three great boys. I still love football. I’ve made some mistakes. But I don’t think anybody in here hasn’t. And I just ask for forgiveness, and hopefully, I get another shot.”
Despite renewed interest, Arkansas has not indicated a coaching change is forthcoming. Sam Pittman remains the program’s head coach. The Razorbacks have not commented on Gruden’s statements or the recent rumors.
Josh Pate, a national college football analyst, said Arkansas would benefit from considering Gruden if the position became available.
“What is it that it takes to win in college football that Jon Gruden lacks?” Pate said. “If you doubt him, if you think if he gets hired it'll flop, just remember: 90% of fan bases in the country would be open to Jon Gruden becoming their coach. The 10% who wouldn’t have great head coaches already.”
Gruden’s interest in college football is not new. In 2012, Daly publicly lobbied for Gruden to be hired as Arkansas head coach, tweeting at then-Athletic Director Jeff Long.
“If we can’t get Gruden we need a NFL coach—Petrino raised the bar in Razorback football & I’m hoping @jefflongUA gets us someone strong is my point! I’m here to support our Hogs & the decision that is made!” Daly wrote.
Gruden has also commented on the evolving college landscape, joking in 2022 about the impact of name, image and likeness (NIL) rules.
“I was concerned about being a college coach because I would have ya on the death penalty probation within six months,” Gruden said. “But, now that you’re paying players and I know a bank with $27 billion. I’d love to have the Arkansas job, I’ll tell you that.”
The Razorbacks have struggled in recent seasons. The fan base has long sought a high-profile hire to restore the program’s standing.
Gruden’s candid statements and public persona have kept his name in circulation despite his lack of college coaching experience. He has nevere been a head coach in college but has been linked to a couple of the Hogs' searches (there have been a few for several years)
The recurring Grumors reflect the ongoing desire among Arkansas supporters for a coaching splash. For now, Gruden remains on the outside, continuing to express his enthusiasm for football and an SEC opportunity.
Whether that translates into a job offer from Arkansas or another college program remains to be seen.
As of this week, the Razorbacks have made no official moves regarding their coaching staff,. Gruden has not been formally linked to any college football opening.
Nobody is predicting anything. But that's probably just a few losses away from starting, which is nothing new with coaches.