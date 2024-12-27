Calipari's Three Wishes for Monday's Non-Conference Closer
John Calipari has three reasons why he wants the Razorbacks to put on an impressive show Monday night in their final non-conference game before the rugged SEC schedule begins.
Coaches always want their teams to play to their potential but circumstances — looking ahead, fatigue, injuries, trap games — virtually make it impossible to improve in every contest.
Since the Razorbacks had a few days off to celebrate Christmas with their families and haven't played since Dec. 21, they should be fresh and excited to return to action. Here's why Calipari hopes to see the Hogs at their best Monday night.
Reason No. 1: This tops the list, without question, as the Hall of Fame coach wants his first Arkansas team to look ready to face No. 1 Tennessee in the league opener Jan. 4 in Knoxville. The Vols remain unbeaten and pose quite the challenge for the Hogs, who'll have to play their best to keep it close in front of 21,000 orange-clad fans who'll be anxious to witness a rout.
Tennessee is one of many SEC schools loaded with talent similar or better than Arkansas. Auburn is ranked No. 2 and the conference boasts four of the top six schools in the rankings, and seven of 13.
Arkansas (8-2) is No. 23, the 10th SEC team to appear in top 25. The Hogs are just ahead of Illinois and Baylor, both with three losses. Illinois drubbed the Razorbacks on Thanksgiving Day and also beat a 10-2 Missouri team at a neutral court in St. Louis last weekend, surviving a last-second trey to win 80-77.
The Hogs appear to have rounded into a solid squad with dependable scoring and a potentially aggressive and stingy defense. Time will tell — especially on Jan. 4 — how much Arkansas has improved since its scintillating 89-87 victory against Michigan in Madison Square Garden nearly three weeks ago.
Reason No. 2: It's not a revenge game because the teams are different, and beating Oakland won't exorcise demons for Calipari and four of his former Kentucky players who transferred to Arkansas after last season.
But the college hoops world remembers that an unheralded No. 14 seed took down mighty Kentucky, 80-76, in an opening round NCAA Tournament game last March. The No. 3 seed Wildcats couldn't stop an unknown 3-point specialist — 327 of his 335 shots for the season had been from beyond the 3-point line.
Jack Gohlke's 10 long-distance buckets and 32 points ended Kentucky's season, shocked and dismayed Wildcats fans, and led to Calipari's decision to leave the Bluegrass State for greener pastures in Northwest Arkansas.
So maybe Arkansas fans should give an enthusiastic cheer when Oakland takes the floor at 7 p.m. Monday on ESPN2. Without that March Madness miracle, Calipari might still be wearing blue sport coats.
Reason No. 3: Recruits visiting campus isn't uncommon, but when a player rated Top 15 in the country is in the house, it's a special occasion. That'll be the case Monday when Calipari and his staff do their best to convince a 5-star recruit to become a Razorback.
He's a junior at Little Rock Christian, a member of the 2026 class. He's a legacy, so hopefully for Calipari, the Hogs have the inside track on getting a commitment from Ja'Shawn "JJ" Andrews.
His dad is Shawn Andrews, a two-time consensus All-American offensive tackle for the Hogs' football team, first-round NFL pick who was earned All Pro honors. That's still no guarantee Andrews will choose Arkansas, but a hunch says he will.
He's taken visits already Missouri and North Carolina State. Decent programs, sure, but hardly in the Hogs' class. After touring the Fayetteville campus and getting the red-carpet treatment, he'll take three more trips: to LSU, Oklahoma and Marquette.
Andrews is a smooth and strong 6-foot-7 wing who can shoot the three, beat his defender to the rim, and create space for jumpers. He runs the floor and jumps well. He triggers images of a stronger Todd Day and an even better Scotty Thurman, both legends of the Arkansas program.
A big ovation from Razorback fans wouldn't hurt Andrews' feelings. That's strongly encouraged, if for no other reason, out of respect for what his father did for Houston Nutt's Razorback football teams. If JJ is like Shawn, he'll be an asset to the Arkansas program whether he turns out to be a superstar or not.