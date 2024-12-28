Razorbacks Use Hot Start to Down Texas Tech
MEMPHIS, Tenn.. — Arkansas finished the season with a win against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in a back-and-forth AutoZone Liberty Bowl, 39-26. The Razorbacks secured its third winning season under coach Sam Pittman at 7-6.
The Hogs hit the Red Raiders in the mouth with a 1-2-3 punch, scoring three touchdowns on its first three drives thanks to a trio of explosive plays. Quarterback Taylen Green ran the offense with ruthless precision, finishing with 422 total yards (341 passing, 81 rushing).
A mix of the old and new guard got Arkansas off to the blazing start. Recently promoted RB1 Rodney Hill came into the game with just 103 rushing yards on the season, but ripped a 70-yard run on the Hogs' second play from scrimmage. Green cashed in with a touchdown on the next play.
Arkansas' two leading receivers are in different stages of their careers. Dazmin James, a redshirt freshman, came into the game having only ever played on special teams without a career reception. Isaac TeSlaa had 177 career receptions at Hillsdale College and Arkansas.
TeSlaa broke loose down the sideline for a 56-yard catch, tumbling and somersaulting out of bounds at the one-yard line. Braylen Russell punched it in one play later.
James' 94-yard receiving touchdown on third-and-8 set a new school record for the longest passing touchdown in school history, breaking Richard Smith's record (92 yards, Tennessee 2002),
The two combined for six catches and 244 yards as quarterback Taylen Green had its way with a Texas Tech defense that gave up over 35 points a game during the season.
Arkansas weathered a second quarter barrage from Texas Tech as the energy shifted towards the Red Raiders with a safety after the Hogs were pinned inside its own 2-yard line. The Red Raiders scored the next 16 points to cut a 21-3 lead to 21-19.
The defense hunkered down after halftime, only allowing a touchdown in garbage time and taking advantage of the inexperience of true freshman quarterback Will Hammond, picking him off twice. Hammond finished the day 20-for-34 for 280 yards.
The barrage of big plays just kept coming, Arkansas finished the day with 11 plays of at least 15 yards. Tyrell Reed caught his first career pass for a 47-yard touchdown.
Arkansas will now turn its attention to the transfer portal and restocking the 2025 roster. The deadline for players to enter is Saturday.