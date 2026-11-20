FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One of the biggest lessons in life having played organized sports is how to respond when you meet adversity.

For this bunch of Arkansas Razorbacks (4-6, 2-5 SEC), they've been punched in the mouth time and again, but continued to stand back up, dust themselves off and continue to fight. Whether it was back-to-back blowout losses to No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Utah, or the embarrassing showing at home against Missouri on Halloween that left a sour taste in fans' mouths following a win against Vanderbilt.

There's been a whole lot of lows, but it's possible highs are on the way following a dominant victory over a ranked South Carolina team. The Gamecocks didn't play well on either side of the football, and were missing key players, including quarterback LaNorris Sellers and receiver Nyck Harbor.

Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Kobe Branham during the second half against South Carolina. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

However, Arkansas took advantage with a more complete performance and had their men ready to put up a fight last Saturday night.

Through it all, this Razorbacks team continued to buy into the program coach Ryan Silverfield was selling when things weren't going well, and those are lessons that will stay with young men for life when their football careers come to an end.

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"Yeah, I think the word you know is resiliency," Silverfield said on Monday. "I think they're steadfast in their approach. They believe in what we're preaching. I think it's, you know, when you deal with 18-to-23 year olds, anybody in life, right? Can you buy into what the organization's all about? I don't care if you're working at J.B. Hunt, if you're working at Walmart, Tyson, wherever you're working.

"We can all be on the same page. That doesn't mean we're all going to agree on everything, but if we all share the same vision, the same mindset that we're going to put our blood, sweat and tears in this thing and work really hard every single day to make this the best we can possibly be, give yourself a chance. And sometimes it's not always going to go well. We don't all show up to work and every day is perfect. It's not all sunshine and rainbows. It doesn't matter what you do in life."

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Cam Settles following a first half run against South Carolina. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

Silverfield is right, life is tough, but it's sure worth fighting for. Success rarely comes to those who sit on their hands, which is a reminder every single day to grind it out with the best of your ability no matter what position you play or coach. Everyone has a role.

Learning to accept criticism, work toward a shared goal and keep contributing through disappointment can serve them long after their final snap. The Razorbacks' coach is beginning to see those habits take shape in his locker room.

"And I'm just so pleased with the type of young men we have in this locker room. I shared with them, and after the (Auburn game), I hate losing, but that I'm proud of the efforts they continue to put in. And that's all I can ask is that they can keep working, get better every single day. I don't know what the result will come this upcoming Saturday, but I can promise you this, we're going to work our tails off to put ourselves in the best position."

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