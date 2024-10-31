All Hogs

Razorbacks Announce New Fee on Concessions, Other Items

Arkansas fans can expect to pay a little extra beginning this weekend against Ole Miss

Daniel Shi

Arkansas Razorbacks athletics director Hunter Yurachek on field before game with UAPB at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Ark.
Arkansas Razorbacks athletics director Hunter Yurachek on field before game with UAPB at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Ark. / Michael Morrison-Hogs on SI Images
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas fans can expect prices to go up on concessions and other items at Razorback games and events beginning this weekend due to a new tax.

Among many other items in Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek's letter to fans, he announced a 3% "Student-Athlete Scholarship Enhancement Fee." on concessions and other items sold at Razorback events beginning this weekend.

Yurachek explained that due to the roster limit and scholarship changes that are impending for the 2025-26 school year, he expects that the athletic department will need to fund 75-100 additional scholarships across the 19 men's and women's sports teams that Arkansas currently carries. The additional scholarships are expected to cost the university $3 million annually.

"Each transaction will include a three-percent fee that will be designated to the funding of the additional scholarships that will be implemented with final approval of the settlement," Yurachek wrote in the letter. "This is a small but meaningful way that fans can help provide their support of current and future Razorback student-athletes."

Razorbacks athletics director Hunter Yurachek prior to the game against Pine Bluff
Arkansas Razorbacks athletics director Hunter Yurachek prior to the game against the Pine Bluff Golden Lions at War Memorial Stadium. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

This is the latest example of college programs adapting to a changing landscape of revenue sharing, additional scholarships and a massive shift in NIL.

In September, Tennessee announced a 10% talent fee on football tickets starting in 2025 in anticipation of the coming changes.

Yurachek also estimates that the department will face an annual impact of $22 million from propsed revenue sharing.

Fans can expect the new tax to take effect at Razorback Stadium when the Hogs take on No. 19 Ole Miss 11 a.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Daniel Shi
DANIEL SHI

