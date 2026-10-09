Know the Foe Q&A: Arkansas Faces Tennessee Team With New QB, Playoff Aspirations

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas will face a different-looking Tennessee offense Saturday as the Razorbacks look to snap their lengthy SEC losing streak against a Volunteers team still searching an offensive identity.

Vols backup quarterback George MacIntyre is expected to make his first career start, and it would be wise for coach Josh Heupel and his offensive stafff to lean heavily on star running back DeSean Bishop, who has emerged as one of the SEC's most difficult players to bring down.

Arguably the biggest offseason change was on the defensive side of the football as first-year defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has transformed his unit into a well-oiled machine capable of leading the program back into the College Football Playoff conversation this fall.

To get a better understanding of what Arkansas can expect Saturday inside Razorback Stadium, we caught up with the Publisher of Tennessee Volunteers On SI, Caleb Sisk to get a better understanding of what's happening on Rocky Top.

Q: What makes DeSean Bishop such a hard RB to prepare for?

DeSean Bishop's work ethic has been one of the hardest workers in the room since he arrived. He was previously a walk-on, and he later earned his reps through his constant growth on and off the field.

I believe Bishop will only get better, and for him to enter this game with a career-high in many categories, I think Arkansas will see a next level of Bishop. In terms of bringing him down, Coach Derek Owings is to be credited for working with him in the weight room this offseason.

Q: What does Arkansas need to know about QB George MacInytre?

When it comes to George MacIntyre, Arkansas needs to prepare from an elite arm when throwing the ball down field. He has a big arm, and can generate some serious power.

It remains unknown if the Vols will trust him in the vertical game, but if they do he can change the game in an instant. In terms of his work in the pocket, he isn't Faizon Brandon in terms of being able to escape, but he can absolutely save himself from big pass rushes.

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback George MacIntyre (12) looks to pass the ball against the Auburn Tigers during the second quarter at Neyland Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Q: What is the goal for this year's Volunteers team?

Originally I believed this team would be around the 8-4 or 9-3 range. After playing Texas and keeping it extremely close, when the Vols were on their worst day offensively, it made me open my eyes to know that the program could very well make the playoffs.

I believe it would be a shock to many outside of the program, but anyone who has kept up with this program know that the Tennessee defense has looked great all season, and that they can keep the Vols in any game.

With that being said, it is far from impossible for Tennessee to make the playoffs, but like many great coaches say, this weekend is a chance for the Vols to go 1-0.

Q: What's the feeling around the program despite offensive struggles?

The feeling around the program have been quite calm, even though they are starting a new quarterback. This battle was close throughout the preseason, and many believed that MacIntyre was the leader entering the fall.

I truly believe that the program trusts in both guys, and Heupel is far from false when he states that the Vols will need both quarterbacks.

As for Brandon, they need to get him healthy, so I am unsure if Arkansas will see him, but they will definitely see a heavy dose of MacIntyre, especially if they properly prepped for Bishop, Morris, and the rest of the run game.

In terms of protection, last week the Vols started slow but found their rhythm later in the contest. They will be key in how this game plays out, but it seems reasonable that the Razorbacks will bring pressure.

Tennessee Volunteers defensive coordinator Jim Knowles before the game against the Auburn Tigers at Neyland Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Q: How pleased are fans with where they are under DC Jim Knowles?

Jim Knowles has been a breath of fresh air. He has changed the Tennessee defense entirely. Tim Banks didn't have much success on defense last season, and while many fans believed that not much would change, Knowles rare and unorthodox style showed fans that the Vols defense should be good moving forward.

They have no choice, especially if they have hopes of making the playoffs. They have to show up until the offense fires on all cylinders, which I do believe we have yet to see, especially from a passing standpoint.

Q: Which two players does Arkansas need to know about ahead of Saturday?

The player on the defensive side of the ball that Arkansas needs to know about is Dejuan Lane. He is the only player on Tennessee's roster with multiple interceptions, and he is fresh off of a national honor weekend.

He finished the game against Auburn with an interceptions, nine tackles, and two sacks. For a safety that shows a ton of versatility, and shows that he is becoming a true weapon in the Knowles defense.

It is also important to note that he is someone that was brought over from Penn State, so his experience has been key in the defensive scheme. As for offense, one player that I think is destined to have a breakthrough in this game is Braylon Staley.

Staley was one of the better receivers for the Vols last season, and is someone that can change a game in an instant.

He plays in the slot, which is something that makes me interested in his upcoming game against Arkansas. With MacIntyre getting his first start I believe that he may look at the slot some early. If that's the case you may be looking at the best Staley game this season thus far.

Game Prediction

I believe the Tennessee offense will have some growing pains, but ultimately by the second quarter they figure it out. I believe that the Vols walk away with a 28-24 victory. This would continue the trend of getting a win, but the win not looking pretty on paper.

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