FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Sooner State has offered Arkansas plenty of talent over the years with the Tulsa area being most fertile. Since Sam Pittman began leading the Razorbacks program in 2020, his team has signed 10 Oklahoma prospects.
His roots across the border have paid off some with a few hits from Oklahoma. That pipeline can grow stronger if Arkansas finds a way to sign Durant 2026 4-star defensive end Colton Yarbrough.
The 6-5, 220, edge rusher is rated at No. 118 nationally, No. 13 defensive end and No. 1 prospect in Oklahoma for 2026. Yarbrough will play only his third full season of 11-man football when he suits up as a junior this fall.
At his size, Yarbrough can run an 11.81 second 100-meter dash and 4.7 second 40-yard dash. He has a natural ability to play multiple positions including tight end and linebacker with a near 20 foot long jump.
Yarbrough made the near four hour trek to Arkansas this weekend for the Hog Wild Hangout full of prospects the 2026 class.
"It was great it was my fourth or fifth visit there," Yarbrough said. "I really like the consistency of [Arkansas'] recruiting of me. They’ve shown me the love."
Deke Adams was tasked with flipping his defensive line room when he was hired at Arkansas following the 2021 season. The Razorbacks weren't necessarily stocked with future NFL Draft picks per say but two offseasons later have helped flip the narrative.
Senior defensive end Landon Jackson was a highly decorated prospect out of Texarkana before signing with LSU in 2021. He transferred to Arkansas after his freshman year in Baton Rouge and became a key fixture to the edge rusher group last year.
Jackson's development led him to become an all-SEC performer after his 13.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks last season. That kind of track record along with former studs like Jadeveon Clowney (South Carolina, Kelcy Quarles (South Carolina), Sylvester Williams (North Carolina), Jamie Collins (Southern Miss) and Marquiss Spencer (Mississippi State) speaks to Yarbrough.]
About midseason last year, Mel Kiper ranked Jackson as the No. 1 edge rusher for last year's draft class. Things changed as the 6-7, 280 pound gargantuan returned to school instead of chasing a NFL dream.
Should Jackson build off his 2023 campaign, he will likely be touted as a first round prospect in 2025.
"I really like how [Arkansas] has developed Landon Jackson," Yarbrough said. "That’s been big in how I see them and they see me as that same type of player."
