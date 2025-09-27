Arkansas's Sam Pittman Had Brutally Honest Line After Blowout Loss to Notre Dame
Arkansas has now lost three straight after getting drubbed 56–13 by Notre Dame on Saturday. Following a 2–0 start to the year, the Razorbacks fell to Ole Miss, were upset by Memphis and on Saturday, were handily defeated by the Fighting Irish.
Saturday's loss is especially disappointing because of how dominant Notre Dame was. Both of Arkansas's losses to Ole Miss and Memphis were one-score games, but this loss to Notre Dame at home was simply a blow out.
In just the second quarter of the game, Notre Dame scored four touchdowns. By the end of the first half, they had practically already won the game thanks to a 42–13 lead. Arkansas gave up over 200 yards on the ground, and Irish running back Jeremiyah Love scored a combined four touchdowns.
This loss only adds to the fans calling for head coach Sam Pittman's job. He understands. "If I was the fans, I'd be mad at me too," Pittman told reporters after the loss. "Hell, I'm mad at me, to be perfectly honest."
"I get it," Pittman continued. "... I'd be frustrated as hell with me. Here's what I'll say, as long as I'm the head coach of Arkansas, I'm gonna fight my butt off to get the guys out there. How long that is, it is partly up to me because of what we put on the field, but that's not my call. If I'm worried about that all the time I won't be able to do as good a job as I possibly can."
Pittman is in his sixth season as Arkansas coach, and has led the Razorbacks to three winning campaigns, but his teams have not had winning records in the SEC under his leadership. Pittman did leave the door open for potential personnel changes as Arkansas heads on their bye week, but they have not given much reason for fans to be encouraged.
The challenges are set to continue for the Razorbacks. After the bye, the Razorbacks have back-to-back matchups against ranked opponents, Tennessee and Texas A&M.
