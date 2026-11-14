LaNorris Sellers A Gametime Decision For South Carolina-Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers will be a gametime decision for Saturday's game between No. 17 South Carolina and Arkansas.

The star QB suffered a lower body injury against Texas A&M on Nov. 7 and was listed as questionable on Wednesday's SEC availability report. He was upgraded to probable on Thursday and remained so on Friday.

According to a Saturday report from ESPN's Pete Thamel, Sellers' status for Saturday's game is "in flux." Sellers is expected to be available, though Thamel reported that South Carolina will make a gametime decision as to whether or not Sellers will play. If Sellers does not play, sophomore backup QB Cutter Woods would make his first career start.

Sources: LaNorris Sellers’ status is in flux today for South Carolina. He made the trip to Arkansas and is expected to be available, and it’ll be a decision at game-time whether he goes or Cutter Woods gets his first career start. Sellers has been listed as probable as he deals… pic.twitter.com/iFlfBiubSr — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 14, 2026

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Woods has played sparingly this season, completing 11 of 17 passes for 100 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

If Woods does make his first career start on Saturday evening, he'll be without one of the Gamecocks' best receivers in Nyck Harbor. Harbor, who has 24 catches for 404 yards this season, was listed as out on Friday's availability report.

Arkansas DL Quincy Rhodes Jr. was the only notable name on Friday's report for the Hogs and was listed as probable. The final availability report ahead of kickoff will come 90 minutes before gametime at approximately 5:15 p.m. CT.

Kickoff between Arkansas and South Carolina is set for 6:45 p.m. inside Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, with coverage on SEC Network and the Razorback Sports Network. The Razorbacks lead the all-time series 14-10 and have won the last four meetings in Fayetteville, including the last contest between the two schools in 2022.

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