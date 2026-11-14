Quincy Rhodes, LaNorris Sellers Remain 'Probable' On Latest SEC Availability Report, Nyck Harbor Out

FAYETTEVILLE — There were no changes to the statuses of South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers or Arkansas DL Quincy Rhodes Jr. on the latest SEC Availability Report, which was released Friday night.

Both Rhodes and Sellers are listed as probable ahead of Saturday's game in Fayetteville.

Sellers was listed as questionable on Wednesday's report and upgraded to probable on Thursday. He suffered an ankle injury in South Carolina's win over Texas A&M on Nov. 7.

Rhodes was also upgraded from a questionable status on Wednesday to probable on Thursday. He was injured against Missouri on Oct. 31 and played against Auburn despite being a gametime decision.

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Latest injury report for Arkansas-South Carolina. pic.twitter.com/EORogBx3Fj — Samuel Stubbs (@SamMageeStubbs) November 14, 2026

South Carolina WR Nyck Harbor, who was listed as questionable on Wednesday and doubtful on Thursday, was downgraded to out and will not play. He has 24 receptions for 404 yards this season. RB Matt Fuller and DB J'Zavien Currence are also out for South Carolina.

The final availability report ahead of kickoff on Saturday will come at 5:15 p.m. CT Saturday evening. Kickoff between Arkansas and South Carolina is set for 6:45 p.m. Saturday, with coverage on SEC Network and the Razorback Sports Network.

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