Quincy Rhodes, LaNorris Sellers Remain 'Probable' On Latest SEC Availability Report, Nyck Harbor Out
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FAYETTEVILLE — There were no changes to the statuses of South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers or Arkansas DL Quincy Rhodes Jr. on the latest SEC Availability Report, which was released Friday night.
Both Rhodes and Sellers are listed as probable ahead of Saturday's game in Fayetteville.
Sellers was listed as questionable on Wednesday's report and upgraded to probable on Thursday. He suffered an ankle injury in South Carolina's win over Texas A&M on Nov. 7.
Rhodes was also upgraded from a questionable status on Wednesday to probable on Thursday. He was injured against Missouri on Oct. 31 and played against Auburn despite being a gametime decision.
South Carolina WR Nyck Harbor, who was listed as questionable on Wednesday and doubtful on Thursday, was downgraded to out and will not play. He has 24 receptions for 404 yards this season. RB Matt Fuller and DB J'Zavien Currence are also out for South Carolina.
The final availability report ahead of kickoff on Saturday will come at 5:15 p.m. CT Saturday evening. Kickoff between Arkansas and South Carolina is set for 6:45 p.m. Saturday, with coverage on SEC Network and the Razorback Sports Network.
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Sam Stubbs is a student at the University of Arkansas pursuing a degree in journalism. He has worked at the UA’s student newspaper, the Arkansas Traveler, since October 2025, becoming the assistant sports editor in December 2025. When he's not writing about the Razorbacks, Sam can be found covering NASCAR for Yardbarker and is a member of the National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA), winning an award for race coverage from the association in February 2025. He's previously worked for Heavy, Field Level Media, Frontstretch and FanSided.Follow sammageestubbs