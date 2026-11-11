Arkansas Preparing For LaNorris Sellers, Dangerous South Carolina Offense

FAYETTEVILLE — As LaNorris Sellers goes, so too do the South Carolina Gamecocks.

And even with Sellers hobbled against Texas A&M, he still ran for a late game-sealing touchdown that pushed South Carolina's winning streak to four games and has the Gamecocks at 6-3 and ranked No. 17 as they prepare to face the Razorbacks on Saturday in Fayetteville.

"We know how explosive they are offensively," head coach Ryan Silverfield said Monday. "Obviously, one of the top quarterbacks in the entire country."

The Gamecocks have averaged 31 points over their four-game winning streak.

"They spread around," Silverfield said. "They go up tempo when they need to. But the quarterback (Sellers), he's a leading rusher, and obviously he's dynamic. I mean, he can throw in the pocket with the best. Can make any throw out there. He can throw on the run. He can run himself, and he's as dynamic as a player as there is in college football. They also have a receiver that's back-to-back years as the number one guy on Bruce Feldman's freak list.

AN ABSOLUTELY INSANE INDIVIDUAL EFFORT BY LANORRIS SELLERS 🤯@GamecockFB x 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/Utim1MBwZz — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 24, 2026

"They've got some explosive playmakers. I've talked to quite a few NFL scouts that have come through here, and they said, by far and away, South Carolina arguably has one of the best rosters in all of college football, and so really, really talented. And their offense is certainly hitting on all cylinders."

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USC's offense is led by former Arkansas OC Kendal Briles, who led the Razorback offense from 2020-22, working with the likes of Feleipe Frank and KJ Jefferson.

For an Arkansas team that has struggled to contain mobile QB's this season, defending Sellers will be a tall task.

"They’re sitting there watching that second half [against Auburn] and they’re probably licking their chops, saying, ‘Oh, OK, we’ve got them'," Silverfield said. "And for us, we’ve got, like we did in the first half, we corralled the quarterback, collapsed the pocket and were able to make plays on him. In the second half we weren’t able to do so. Missed sacks, missed opportunities. Scrambling out, multiple chances to get him down and then when they just said, ‘We’re going to line up and run our quarterback at you,’ we weren’t as effective as we needed to be.

"So there’s a lot of comparisons there, so there’s going to have to be that idea where, OK, any time that quarterback is the leading rusher for a team in the SEC, then you know they’re very, very dangerous. He’s as explosive and as athletic as they come. But then as soon as you think he’s going to run the ball, the next thing you know the ball is aired out and he’s making explosive pass plays."

"He is a phenomenal player," UA defensive coordinator Ron Roberts said of Sellers. "In the ballpark as same type of players. [Sellers] is probably faster, probably just as physical, running the ball. Probably has a little better arm than [Byrum Brown]. He's a top tier talent in the in the country."

Needless to say, all eyes will be on No. 16 all night in Fayetteville on Saturday.

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